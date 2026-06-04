Peter Obi, the NDC presidential candidate in the 2027 general election, has condemned the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State

Obi, who was the former governor of Anambra State, begged for the release of the children from captivity in the name of humanity

The 2027 presidential hopeful decried the state of insecurity in the country, and his statement has started generating reactions from Nigerians

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has called for the release of the schoolchildren and teachers who were kidnapped in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Bandits had abducted schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area, Oyo State, on May 15. The incident has attracted national attention, leading to a response from the federal government.

Peter Obi laments kidnapping of children and teachers in Oyo Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Following the incident, President Bola Tinubu sent a high-powered delegation to the affected communities and assured the people that his administration is making every effort to secure the release of the victims.

Reacting to the incident in a statement on Wednesday, June 3, Obi decried the state of insecurity in the country, while painting the images of the abductees in a viral video and begging for their release for the sake of humanity. He described the situation as "painful."

His statement reads in part:

"I have always made it clear that the society we abuse today will take its revenge on our children tomorrow. When I first began making that statement, some of these children were not even born. This is a classic example of how the abuse of governance and society today can produce devastating consequences long after the abusers are gone."

Reactions as Obi speaks on Oyo kidnapping

However, the NDC presidential candidate's statement has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar faulted Obi for defecting to the NDC:

"If you really cared, you would not have attempted to divide the opposition votes. No sane Nigerian takes you seriously."

Nigerians react as Peter Obi speaks on Oyo kidnapping Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Nuhu Sada speaks on how leadership should be exhibited:

"The measure of leadership is not in speeches but in the safety and well-being of the people. Nigerians deserve visible progress, not endless explanations."

Patrick Omoyeni Gcfr accused Obi of hypocrisy:

"You’re a hypocrite. You’re not upset about the daily killings and abductions happening in your region due to IPOB activities simply because you’re like Gumi to bandits in the north. You even admitted on live TV that you’ve interacted with IPOB terrorists."

Akikanju accused Obi of being selective for ignoring the killings in the southeast, his region:

"Coming from a terrorist kingpin. They kidnapped and killed more innocent people from your State than any other place in Nigeria, but you are never saddened or do any kind of condolence visit; you respond only when it's outside the SE. You are never serious; you are just a selective, tribal and sectional human being. Thank God Nigerians rejected you."

You can read Obi's full statement on X here:

Buratai speaks on the Oyo kidnapping

Legit.ng earlier reported that the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (Rtd), has commented on the recent abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Buratai, while speaking in an interview with TVC, expressed confidence that the security operatives can locate the abducted pupils if they can locate influencers and other Nigerians on social media. He also called for more personnel to be recruited into the security forces.

Source: Legit.ng