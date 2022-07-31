Governor Samuel Ortom's recent interview with a national television station has angered the Tiv Youth Council

The group said despite the governor's constant criticisms of President Buhari, Ortom-led administration has emasculated and impoverished Benue citizens

According to the group, the governor uses the name of the president as a distraction so people won't focus on his inadequacies

Makurdi - The Tiv Youth Council Worldwide has described the administration of Governor Samuel Ortom as clueless and heartless.

Reacting to Governor Ortom's recent interview on Television Continental, the group's president, Hon. Mike Msuaan described the governor's claims as disgraceful and a tissue of lies, half truths and make beliefs.

The Tiv youth group also reiterated its earlier pledge to telecast Governor Ortom's achievements on national television.

Hn. Msuaan said:

“We threw a challenge to Governor Ortom to provide his achievements to us so that we can telecast it on national televisions for Nigerians to see. Since we made that appeal, no one has come up with a compilation of the governors achievements.

“Any journalist who is willing to undertake a survey of Ortom's achievements should simply contact us. We ready to foot the bills and take them round the state.”

He said that development has eluded Benue state for the seven years that Ortom has been governor.

He stated:

“All of the roads poorly constructed by the governor have become dilapidated and death traps. The governor has been unable to build a single industry in the state.”

Hon. Msuaan insisted that the administration of Governor Ortom has taken Benue state 30 years backward when other states are moving forward.

Commenting on governor Ortom's endorsement of the impeachment move against President Muhammadu Buhari, Hon. Msuaan said the senators, like Ortom, were seeking media headlines and out to score cheap political points.

He added:

“Most importantly Ortom is less busy. Governors who are determined to develop their states do not go about scouting for opportunities to make headlines using the presidents name, they are rather inviting the president to commission projects they have built for their people.

“Since Governor Ortom appears to love the name of President Buhari, we urge him to invite the president to Benue state for purposes of commissioning projects, with that President Buhari can stay for a couple of days and provide the opportunity for the governor to have several photo sessions with the president.”

Monitor Governor Ortom - Tiv Youths council tells security agencies

Recall that the call by Governor Ortom for the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu recently angered the Tiv Youth Council.

The group asked security agencies to monitor the governors links with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader.

The group noted that Kanu is undergoing trial according to the laws of the land and wondered why a governor who swore to protect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will make such reckless call.

Middle Belt Youths back Governor Ortom's call for Kanu's release

On its part, the Middle Belt Youths Forum backed Governor Ortom's call for the release of Mazi Kanu.

The youths advised the Buhari administration to heed the advise of the Benue state governor and seek a political solution.

Governor Ortom had said the unconditional release of the IPOB leader would make the peace process in the country to be taken seriously.

