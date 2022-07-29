The Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said the state is concluding the plan to start issuing identity cards to its residents

This was disclosed by Obaseki's special adviser on media projects, Crusoe Osagie after the government had a stakeholder meeting in Auchi

The governor also revealed that the identity card will be liked by the residents' biometric verification number (BVN)

Auchi, Edo - Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo state, has said his government will soon commence the issuance of identification cards to residents of the state as part of measures to fight insecurity.

The Punch reports that Obaseki’s special adviser on media projects, Crusoe Osagie, said the governor revealed this at a security stakeholder meeting in Auchi, Etsako west local government area of the state.

Edo residents' ID cards to be linked with BVN

The governor added that the identity card will be linked with residents’ Biometric Verification Number (BVN) to know who is who.

The governor, in his words, said,

“With this, if anything happens, we can follow up. We are not saying that we will not accept visitors. We are not saying that we are going to send people away, but if you must live with us, we must know you.”

Edo government to clamp down on unregistered markets

The government is also planning to register markets, stating that the law specifies how the market can be set up.

He explained that because most markets are not registered, the government has been unable to put in place all necessary facilities around the area.

He lamented that most of the unregistered markets don’t close, stating that markets are expected to close.

According to the governor, an investigation by security personnel has revealed that all sorts of things happen in these markets when they suppose to have closed.

