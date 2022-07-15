Governor Samuel Ortom's trip to the United Kingdom has made the Tiv Youth Council Worldwide angry

The group has asked the governor to return to Benue state immediately to tackle the problems of the state

The youth group also asked the federal government to probe Ortom's links to secessionist leader, Nnamdi Kanu

FCT, Abuja - The Tiv Youth Council Worldwide has called on Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue to immediately return from his trip to United Kingdom and solve the problem of protracted non payment of pensions and salaries of workers and pensioners in the state.

The president of the Tiv Youth group Hon. Mike Msuaan made the call in a press statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, July 15 while reacting to the continuous stay of the governor in the United Kingdom.

Governor Ortom has been asked to return to Benue by the Tiv Youth Council. Photo credit: Benue state government

Part of the statement read:

“It is worrying that a governor who has been unable to meet minor demands of governance like paying workers and pensioners benefits for several months is comfortably wasting tax payers monies on frivolous globe gallivanting ventures that clearly have no value to add to the state.

“The photo sessions with citizens of United Kingdom will not translate to good governance in the state. It will not return the hundreds of thousands of people living in IDP camps back to their homes. This clearly shows idleness.”

On the call by Governor Ortom for the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu, the Tiv Youth Council president asked security agencies to monitor the governors links with the Indigenous People of Biafra leader.

The group noted that Kanu is undergoing trial according to the laws of the land and wondered why a governor who swore to protect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will make such reckless call.

The group added:

“Second term governors are busy commissioning legacy and life changing projects for their people while in the absence of any, Governor Ortom is gallivanting the globe and issuing press statements to be featured on newspaper headlines.

“The Benue state governor has been missing in the state for weeks without properly handing power to his deputy.

“Governor Ortom must return home and live with the problems he has created in the state as a result of his lack of vision.”

Ortom's convoy involved in Abuja road accident before UK trip

Recall that days before his departure to the UK, one of the vehicles in the convoy of Governor Ortom was on Sunday, July 3, involved in an accident when it collided with a golf car near Karu Flyover in Nyanya, Abuja.

This was made known in a statement released on Sunday by Ortom's special adviser, media and publicity, Terver Akase.

Akase, however, noted that no life was lost in the incident.

Governor Ortom refuses to endorse Atiku ahead of 2023 presidential poll

Meanwhile, Ortom had said that he was yet to receive direction from God on who to support in the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on Wednesday, June 29, the governor said he was praying and fasting to hear from God on the matter.

Ortom added that he was expecting divine guidance from God before taking a decision on whether to support PDP's presidential flag bearer Atiku Abubakar or any other candidate in the upcoming election.

