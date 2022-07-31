Some members of the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) are on the verge of dumping the ruling APC

Members of the BSO who met on Saturday, July 30, also threatened to dump the president because of alleged bad leadership

The northern APC stakeholders also listed insecurity and neglect as some of the reasons for their consideration

Kebbi - This is probably the worst of times for President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the moment, some members of the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) in Kebbi, are seriously considering if they will break ties with the president and the APC or not, Vanguard reports.

The BSO members are aggrieved over what they described as bad leadership on the part of the president (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

During a high-profile meeting in the state on Saturday, July 30, Buhari's loyalists mentioned insecurity, neglect, and very bad leadership on the part of the current administration.

Among those who attended the meeting was the chairman of the BSO in Kebbi, Alhaji Musa Abubakar Dan malikin Argungu.

While Argungu noted that he is personally disappointed with the way the country is run, other members expressed the view that if they remain in the ruling party while being neglected, it may appear that they are comfortable with the status quo.

The aggrieved BSO members noted:

“In 2015 before elections we supported Buhari because we believed he can turn around the country in all sectors but we are seeing directly opposite of what he promised Nigerians, no one is safe in the country and the economy is almost dead, imagine a common terrorist threatening to abduct Buhari and a governor and nothing was done.

"We, therefore, cannot continue this way so very soon we will take a stand he said but the president has betrayed us we must tell him, I was one time a member of Buhari campaign organisation at Abuja, therefore, I am a stakeholder in the Buhari project."

