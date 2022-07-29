President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the newly elected president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)

Buhari described Daniel Okoh's new position as that which important to the Christian body and the nation at large

Nigeria's number one man also called on the new CAN president to foster unity and peace across the country and the people

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the appointment of Archbishop Daniel Okoh as the new president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The president in a statement released by his aide on media and publicity, Femi Adesina on Thursday, July 28, also handed a fresh task to the new CAN president while congratulating him.

President Buhari has urged the new CAN president to foster religious unity and harmony in the country. Photo: Muhammadu Buhari, PM News

Source: UGC

Urging Okoh to ensure he always plays the role of fostering religious unity and harmony in the country, Buhari called on the General Superintendent of Christ Holy Church (Odozi-Obodo) to always bear in mind that his election as CAN president is very important to the Christian body.

The president also noted that Okoh's election is a testament to his devotion to the Church of God in Nigeria and beyond.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He added that the cleric's distinguished vocation as a Christian leader and abiding commitment to promoting ecumenism and inter-faith dialogue is key to the nation's development.

President Buhari affirmed his trust that the incoming President would continue to provide the needed leadership for the Church, affirming the Scriptural truth: ‘‘That they all may be one.’’ (John 17:21a)

He prayed that Okoh's tenure is such that would be marked with success while urging the blocs that makeup CAN to kindly give the cleric every needed support to excel.

Buhari also wished the outgoing CAN's president, Reverend Samson Ayokunle best wishes in his spiritual and secular endeavours.

Closure of schools: Top 2023 presidential candidate tackles Buhari, says presidency shut down 7 years ago

The Federal Government had been urged to put more effort into securing the lives of citizens and their property.

The call was made to President Muhammadu Buhari's led administration by the 2023 presidential candidate for the SDP during a visit to CAN leadership in Abuja.

Adewole Adebayo warned that terrorists and bandits might be arresting the government itself if care is not taken.

NSA Monguno finally speaks on insecurity, gives situation report, what Nigerians are doing to stay safe

Nigerians are said to have resorted to self-help following the growing attacks across the country by terrorists.

The disclosure was made by the National Security Adviser after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the National Security Council.

According to General Babagana Monguno, efforts are being made to ensure an end to the incessant attacks.

Source: Legit.ng