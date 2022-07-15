Middle Belt youths have backed Governor Samuel Ortom's call for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu

The youths advised the Buhari administration to heed the advise of the Benue state governor and seek a political solution

Governor Ortom had said the unconditional release of the IPOB leader would make the peace process in the country to be taken seriously

Makurdi - The Forum of Middle Belts Youths has described Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state as a symbol of nationalism and patriotism.

The group made its stance known following Ortom's call on the federal government to effect the immediate release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from detention.

Governor Ortom's call for Nnamdi Kanu's release has been hailed by the Forum of Middle Belt Youths. Photo credit: Benue state government

President of the forum, Terrence Kuanum in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, July 15, described Ortom as a dogged, fearless political strategist and nation builder.

Kuanum said Governor Ortom's admonition couldn't have come at a better time, adding that the continued detention of Kanu has not solved any problem and other people have resorted to keeping silent for political correctness.

The group further said:

“While the conspiracy of silence is loud among those who are directly or indirectly involved in the seeming persecution of Kanu and the spiral of silence continues around those cowed by the antagonists of the struggle for equity, justice and fairness, Governor Ortom who has all along been a lonely, but loud voice in the wilderness has once again stood firm for justice.

“That the Benue state number one citizen is bold to shout for justice for Kanu and others goes to confirm further that he is truly the people's advocate. He has never shied away from calling a spade what it is, no matter whose ox is gored.

“The governor's penchant for leading any cause towards the entrenchment of social justice has indeed endeared him to all Nigerians so that people from other states wish he was their governor even as he has persistently stood for all irrespective of religion, region, tribe, social status, economic strength, educational attainment etc.

“It is truly unconscionable for a government which has treated boko haram and other terrorists wrecking havoc in some regions with kid gloves to turn around and clamp down on people whose major crime are demand for inclusion, justice, fairness and equity.

“Suffice to say these senseless use of power and influence coupled with indiscretion in managing crisis fairly have been curtailed by Governor Ortom's unrelenting and outspoken disposition towards evil in high places.”

The group stated that they support Ortom's latest call for the release of Kanu and advised the federal government to heed to the demands of the governor.

The youth group further said the best way of handling Kanu's issue is through political means and not otherwise.

Ortom lands in US, calls for immediate release of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Governor Ortom on Wednesday, July 13, called on the federal government to immediately release Kanu.

Speaking during a meeting with members of the American Veterans of Igbo origin in Washington D.C, Ortom said the continued detention of Kanu is a mockery of the peace process in Nigeria.

He also said that Kanu's matter is a socio-political challenge that must be handled politically and not irrationally.

Ortom meets UK parliament delegation, reports Buhari, FG

Before leaving the country, Governor Ortom on Tuesday, May 31, met with a delegation from the United Kingdom parliament in Abuja.

Speaking to the delegation, Ortom appealed to the international community to put pressure on the federal government to address the continued acts of terrorism by armed herdsmen in the country without religious or ethnic bias.

He further said that the Nigerian government saddled with the responsibility of protecting the rights of the people as enshrined in the constitution is not doing enough.

