Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s bid has been greeted with a huge boost after getting the endorsement of a former gubernatorial aspirant of the PDP in Enugu State, Denge Josef Onoh, The Nation reported.

Onah described Tinubu as a legend of modern-day Nigerian politics stating that his records and reputation over time precedes him.

Onoh described Tinubu as a legend of modern-day Nigerian politics and a true nationalist. Photo: Bola Tinubu

The Enugu State-born politician made reference to Tinubu’s time he and his cohorts fought against the oppressive military regime in the early and late 90s.

Onoh blast Tinubu's critics

Reacting to criticisms of Tinubu by popular flutist Tee-Mac, Onoh stated that Tinubu has paid his dues in politics and deserves all the credit.

He urged Tee-Mac to focus on his music stating that both professions do not mix as it is a different ball game entirely when it comes to politics.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Tee-Mac whose real name is Omatshola Iseli, claims to be Bola Tinubu's in-law, alleged that the APC presidential candidate is 86, not 70 as he has claimed to the public.

Iseli said Nigerians should not vote for the former Lagos state governor, claiming he is not fit for the office of the number one citizen.

The former president of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) said this in reaction to the Facebook post by a Tinubu supporter.

Similarly, Onoh also pounced on social media critics who said Tinubu will not be voted for in the southeast and south-south regions in the forthcoming presidential polls in 2023.

He stated that all that is required for Tinubu to become president in the 2023 presidential is just 26 percent of votes from both regions.

Deputy speaker renews support for Tinubu

The deputy speaker of the House of Reps, Idris Wase has reiterated his utmost support for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Wase made this on Wednesday, July 27 while receiving delegates of a Tinubu campaign support group in Abuja.

He described the ruling party, APC as the party that has impacted more lives since the inception of governance.

2023: Disqualify Tinubu, Atiku - Ex-minister tells court

The former minister of education for states, Emeka Nwajiuba has called for the disqualification of APC and PDP presidential candidates Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar.

The ex-minister accused the duo of voter inducement at the presidential primaries that produced them as presidential candidates of their respective parties.

The new development will serve as another challenge for the two top contenders heading into the 2023 presidential polls.

