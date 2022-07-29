Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar faces another hurdle in their quest to be president as an ex-minister has approached the court to disqualify them

The ex-minister, Emeka Nwajiuba is filing the suit alongside a group known as the Incorporated Trustees of Rights for All International

Nwajiuba also accused Tunubu of sharing dollars to delegates who voted at the APC presidential primary election

FCT, Abuja - Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, and a group, Incorporated Trustees of Rights for All International, have filed an originating summons before a Federal High Court in Abuja seeking an order declaring Nwajiuba as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The immediate past minister for education and the group are also praying for the cancellation of the votes garnered by the presidential candidates of the APC, Bola Tinubu; and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Tinubu will face another judicial hurdle in his quest to be the next president of Nigeria. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

The first to sixth defendants in the case with suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/942/22 are: the APC, the PDP, Tinubu, Atiku, the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Based on the evidence, Punch newspaper reports that Nwajiuba and the group presented 25 issues for determination by the court.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

They also alleged that the APC presidential candidate bribed delegates at the party's presidential primary election with dollars.

AA seeks Tinubu, Shettima’s disqualification, alleges double nomination

Similarly, Action Alliance has sued the INEC, APC; its presidential candidate, Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, before a Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged double nomination.

The Punch newspaper reports that the party is seeking the disqualification of the ruling party on the grounds that it has nominated a candidate for more than one constituency in the 2023 general elections.

2023: APC support group meets Kashim Shettima

Meanwhile, leaders of an APC support group, GYB Network 4 Asiwaju, recently met with Senator Shettima, with assurance of full support.

During the meeting, the group's leaders led by its Kogi state coordinator, Alhaji Haddy Ametuo, briefed Senator Shettima on their activities and the plan to ensure victory of APC presidential ticket during the 2023 general elections.

While Ametuo is the group's coordinator, the incumbent APC deputy national publicity secretary Hon. Murtala Yakubu Ajaka is the national coordinator of the group.

2023: Igbo group drums support for Tinubu ahead of polls

On its part, a group, Igbo Kwenu 4 Asiwaju, a brainchild of Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative (OPI) has drummed support for the presidential ambition of Tinubu.

OPI led by Ambassador Mrs. Ginika Tor, a federal commissioner with the Federal Character Commission recently hosted a town hall meeting in Ikeja, Lagos.

At the meeting, the conveners of the political support movement expressed confidence that Tinubu will defeat his opponents at the polls.

Source: Legit.ng