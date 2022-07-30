Earlier, a former Governorship aspirant of the PDP in Enugu state Mr. Denge Josef Umunnakwe Onoh faulted Tee-Mac’s comments on APC Presidential Candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu

In a twist, the renowned flutist revealed he was misquoted and his words twisted against the former governor of Lagos state

Meanwhile, the one-time president of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), claimed that Tinubu is unfit to rule Nigeria

Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli, the flutist and former President of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), has reacted to a post that has gone viral on Social Media regarding a private banter with a Facebook acquaintance on the eligibility of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the office of the President of Nigeria.

That is, he was reported as saying Tinubu is “my in-law; he is 86 and not 70.” Tee Mac said his post was twisted by some people, PM News noted.

tee Mac says Tinubu is competent to lead Nigeria. Photo credit: Dezzy Blaq

Whilst it is regrettable that such a private conversation went viral from a Facebook Account, Tee Mac stated that the conversation was taken out of context, The News reported.

In his words:

“In the first instance, I have high regards for the person of the APC Presidential candidate; a two (2)-Term Governor of Lagos State, and a revered leader of the APC.

"I have lived in Lagos since I relocated from Switzerland, and I can attest to his transformational impact in the state.

"More significantly is his ability to identify and engage exceptional and committed technocrats in governance with tangible results over time, and maintaining relationships with them, and others across board. This, I believe will be replicated if he is given the opportunity at the Federal level.

"His all-inclusive style of governance has seen people from other states, ethnicities and faith take up appointments in Lagos, serving meritoriously too!

"Consequently, his competence is not in doubt.

"I only expressed my fear for the rigours of the office.

"My personal view is that anyone can choose any candidate, but must ask themselves if they have chosen rightly. This is a pertinent question for everyone. I simply admonished a friend to vote by his convictions.

"My only grouse, which I still stand by is that it was Tinubu who sold Buhari to the nation in 2015, which candidate, contrary to all expectations, underperformed.

"The above notwithstanding, I neither have a personal grudge with Asiwaju, nor would pursue a path of acrimony with my cousin, Remi Tinubu, whom everyone adjudged pleasant and supportive.

Tinubu remains a man I admire regardless of what sychophants have tried to make of my comment.”

Controversy as Tinubu’s important document leaks online

In another contrasting development, the campaign organisation of Bola Ahmed Tinubu has denied claims that the document leaked on social media is the real manifesto of the APC stalwart.

According to some of the leadership of the campaign group, the document was just a mere draft from friends.

It was gathered that the leaked document is the same as the one that surfaced on social media some few weeks back.

