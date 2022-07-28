Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli, a flutist who claimed to be Bola Tinubu's in-law, has alleged that the APC presidential candidate is 86, not 70

Iseli said Nigerians should not vote for the former Lagos state governor, claiming he was not fit for the office of the number one citizen

The former president of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) was reacting to the Facebook post by a Tinubu supporter

Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli, a flutist and former president of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), has reportedly warned Nigerians against voting for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.

Tee Mac, who claimed to be an in-law to Tinubu, said the APC flag bearer was older than he claimed and therefore unfit to run the country, This Day reported.

Tee Mac Iseli, a flutist, advised Nigerians against voting for Tinubu as president in 2023. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Tee Mac Iseli

He also alleged that the former Lagos governor’s total existence was too shrouded in secrecy to be given the job of leading Nigeria.

According to him, Tinubu is 86, not 70 years old.

Tee Mac therefore, urged Nigerians not to vote for him, stressing that he was not qualified to run the country as president with all the unanswered questions surrounding his age, background and wealth.

"Did he tell us the truth about his age, background and how he made his money? Is this man healthy enough at 86 to take up the task of a totally run down country?” he was quoted as saying.

Why I stopped visiting Tinubu -

The flutist stated further that he stopped visiting Tinubu after he sold President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerians in 2015, adding that even as his in-law, he won’t support his ambition to rule Nigeria.

“You see, Tinubu is my in-law. His wife Remi is my cousin. Her Itsekiri mother and my Itsekiri mother are sisters. I have known Tinubu since the mid 1980s personally and even arranged for him to stay in my stepfather’s house (Sir Mobolaji Bank-Anthony) in London, when he went on exile.

“I stopped supporting him and stopped family visits etc when he sold that Buhari to the nation in 2015. My advice to the nation is that this man is absolutely not qualified to become our next president,” he wrote on Facebook in response to a post by one Yemi Olakitan who declared his support for Tinubu.

2023: Igbo group drums support for Tinubu ahead of polls

In another report, a group, Igbo Kwenu 4 Asiwaju, a brainchild of Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative (OPI), has drummed support for the presidential ambition of the APC candidate, Tinubu.

The OPI led by Ambassador Mrs Ginika Tor, a federal commissioner with the Federal Character Commission, recently hosted a town hall meeting in Ikeja, Lagos.

In the same vein Hon. Jude Emeka Idimogu, who doubles as the coordinator, Igbo Kwenu 4 Asiwaju in his address revealed that Tinubu has a very large heart and has over the years led the charge to accommodate the Igbos in Lagos as well as given many Igbos appointment in the state.

