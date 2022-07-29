The deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, believes the ruling party, APC is the best thing that happened to Nigerians

He stated that the APC has impacted more lives than any other administration is the inception of governance

Wase however urged supporters of the party to stay solidly behind Bola Tinubu in his bid for the Aso Rock seat

FCT, Abuja - The deputy speaker of the federal House of Representatives, Idris Wase says the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has impacted more lives than any other government will ever do.

As reported by TheCable, the deputy speaker made this claim on Wednesday, July 27 in Abuja while receiving a pro-Bola Tinubu campaign delegate at the national assembly.

Idris Wase described Bola Tinubu as a sellable candidate while making reference to his success as Lagos State governor.

Source: Facebook

He said:

“No government has touched the lives of the ordinary citizens of Nigeria who have nothing to do — graduates, the old, the young — in terms of the various palliatives they have been given, like the government of APC has done. Our wish is to consolidate on these.”

Legit.ng gathered that the support group of the APC standard bearer made the courtesy in a bid to solicit the support of the deputy speaker to ensure Bola Tinubu emerges victorious at the 2023 presidential polls.

The deputy speaker said:

“The house of representatives, particularly members of the All Progressives Congress, shall collaborate with every organisation to ensure victory for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket.

“We have a good product to sell; this is somebody that had turned around the economy of Lagos within a short time and has built people across the country, irrespective of region or religion.”

2023: Tinubu is sellable - Deputy speaker

He however urged the support group to go all out for the ex-Lagos State governor and mobilise voters in full force to solidify Tinubu’s chances.

Wase described Tinubu as a good product that is sellable to the public while making reference to his scintillating performance as the governor of Lagos State in terms of economic growth.

He said:

“I keep repeating it; there’s no candidate in any political party that can match the quality and candidature of asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu. But you won’t go to sleep because we are politicians. We believe in vote counts, and that is why we should go out to canvass votes from all Nigerians.

“I want to assure you that by the grace of God, that APC will come with a very large number overwhelmingly in terms of support.”

Wase further noted that the current administration has done due diligence in attending to the needs of the vulnerable in Nigeria as it is done in other countries of the world.

Meanwhile, the national coordinator of the group, Oyinkansola Okiwuyi expressed gratitude towards the deputy speaker stating that the group will dwell on the support of the legislature to ensure victory for Bola Tinubu at the 2023 polls.

