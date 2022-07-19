The GYB Network 4 Asiwaju has asssured that it will work assiduously for the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the president of Nigeria

The group made the vow when its Kogi state coordinator, Alhaji Haddy Ametuo, visited Tinubu's running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima

The group also briefed Senator Shettima on their activities and the plan to ensure victory for the APC in 2023

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of 2023 election, the leadership of a group loyal to the governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on the platform of GYB Network 4 Asiwaju, has met the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Kashim Shettima, with assurance of full support.

During the meeting on Monday, July 18, the group's leaders led by its Kogi state coordinator, Alhaji Haddy Ametuo, briefed Senator Shettima on their activities and the plan to ensure victory of APC presidential ticket during the 2023 general elections.

Alhaji Ametuo pose for a photo with Senator Shettima after the meeting. Photo credit: GYB Network 4 Asiwaju

Source: Facebook

While Ametuo is the group's coordinator, the incumbent APC deputy national publicity secretary Hon. Murtala Yakubu Ajaka is the national coordinator for GYB Network for Asiwaju.

In a statement released on Tuesday, July 19 in Abuja by Ametuo, the group pledged full alliance and support for the presidential candidate and his running mate ahead of the poll.

Part of the statement read:

“Through the support of our principals Alhaji Yahaya Bello, we paid a solidarity visit to our vice presidential candidate Senator Kashim Shettima on Monday, to congratulate him on his selection and to assure him of our support for the project.

“We are particularly excited because Senator Kashim Shettima is young, brilliant, resourceful, energetic and a round peg in a round hole, who would add developmental values to Nigeria.”

Ametuo said Kogi state APC under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello has been repositioned and strengthened beyond the reach of opposition political parties, hence the assurance of victory for Tinubu/Shettima ticket in the state.

He added:

“Being a grassroot organisation, we assured Senator Shettima that we will ensure massive mobilisation of real voters from all the nook and crannies of Kogi state to deliver the ticket 100 percent during the election.”

The statement lauded the competence, capacity and track records of achievements of Shettima as former governor and senator against other sentiments.

He noted:

“Against all odds, we believe that Senator Shettima was selected based on the principles of integrity, inclusion and continued performances and relevance in the Nigerian politics.”

Responding, the statement said the vice presidential candidate, who was happy with the visit, thanked the leadership of GYB Network 4 Asiwaju for their commitment to the party and Tinubu/Shettima presidential project.

2023: Ajaka commends Bola Tinubu over running mate choice

Recall that Hon. Ajaka commended the choice of Senator Shettima as the party's vice presidential candidate recently.

Ajaka also asked Nigerians and those he described as 'real voters' to ignore opposition political parties' sentiment of religion.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, July 11 the APC chieftain assured Nigerians that fears being expressed in some quarters only exist in the realm of imagination of opposition.

2023: With Shettima, Tinubu made the wisest choice, says Zulum

On his part, Governor Babagana Zulum has hailed the choice of Senator Shettima as the vice presidential candidate of the APC ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to the governor, for selecting his predecessor, Tinubu made a good decision.

The governor also expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting Shettima’s choice as Tinubu's running mate.

Source: Legit.ng