The vice presidential candidate of the APC, Kashim Shettima, has said he was not the choice of the ruling party's governors

Shettima said APC governors wanted their colleague, Babagana Zulum of Borno state, to be picked as Tinubu's running mate

The former governor of Borno state told President Buhari to help him appreciate his predecessor for the role he played in his emergence as the ruling party's vice presidential candidate

State House, Abuja - Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) mounted pressure on their state counterpart, Babagana Zulum, asking him to seek to be the vice presidential candidate of the party.

The APC vice presidential candidate of the APC, Kashim Shettima, said this on Wednesday, July 20, during a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Shettima said APC governors wanted Zulum to be Tinubu's running mate.

Source: Facebook

Shettima told the president to appreciate Governor Zulum for spurning “recurring mention” of him and pressure from his governor colleagues to bid for the vice presidential ticket.

Details of the closed-door meeting between President Buhari Buhari and Shettima were disclosed in a statement by the president’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

Shettima had visited the president after the former Borno governor was officially unveiled Wednesday in Abuja as the running mate to the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

He was accompanied on the visit by Governor Zulum and the minister of state, agriculture, Mustapha Shehuri.

The former governor was recently announced by Tinubu as the APC vice presidential candidate, sparking heated criticisms against the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Buhari hopeful of APC's victory in 2023

At the meeting on Wednesday, President Buhari expressed optimism that the APC would win the 2023 presidential election and he would hand over to Tinubu and Shettima in 2023.

The statement partly read:

"President Muhammadu Buhari struck a chord of humour on Wednesday at the State House while responding to a flowery speech by Senator Kashim Shettima, the Running Mate and Vice Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, saying, “I will respond to your speech when I am handing over to you and your boss. God willing, you are going to win.”

President Buhari added that he is very happy with the choice of the former governor of Borno state as Tinubu's running mate.

Why I picked Shettima as my running mate, Tinubu reveals

Meanwhile, Tinubu, at the unveiling event held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, promised to work with his vice presidential candidate, alongside his team, to change the country for the better.

Tinubu also spoke on why he picked Shettima despite opposition to the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

He said he had considered principles that determine victory in politics with his choice of the former Borno governor.

