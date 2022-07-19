Earlier, the ruling APC announced a new date for the official unveiling of Kashim Shettima as Bola Tinubu's running mate

In a mix, the presidential candidate of the party, Tinubu has revealed the reason behind his choice of Shettima, ahead of the official unveiling on Wednesday, July 20

According to the former governor of Lagos state, his choice was based on the common good of the land

Ahead of the official unveiling of Alhaji Kashim Shettima as his running mate on Wednesday in Abuja, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Candidate (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has explained that his choice of northern minority vice is for the overall good of the country.

Tinubu said that if he was thinking of cashing in on ethnicity and the possible pool large poll of votes that goes with it, that he would have opted for a vice presidential choice from the northwest geopolitical zone.

Tinubu says he picked Shettima as his running mate for the greater good of Nigeria. Photo credit: Tinubu Support Group

Source: Facebook

Speaking further, the APC flagbearer said he did pander to religious sentiment otherwise he would pick a Christian VP running mate from the Christian-dominated part of the country, Daily Independent reports.

A statement by The Tinubu Campaign Organisation (TCO) said religion and ethnicity were “far from the calculations of the ruling party and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in picking his running mate”.

TCO stressed that:

"Instead he picked a tested politician and technocrat from the minority Kanuri ethnic group from the North East.

"The factors at play were issues germane to confronting the multi-dimensional crisis our nation faces today: insecurity, economic problems, such as the unemployment crisis facing our youths.

“Our candidate canvassed on his track record in Lagos to win the APC primary last June. As governor between 1999 and 2007, he was able to transform a decadent state into the fourth biggest economy in Africa. He believes that his feat in Lagos can be replicated all over Nigeria."

