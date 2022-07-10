The choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as the running mate to Bola Tinubu continues to generate reactions across the country

Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Zulum is the latest prominent Nigerian to comment on Tinubu choice

According to the governor, Tinubu has made the best choice in choosing Shettima as his running mate in 2023

Maiduguri - Governor Babagana Zulum has hailed the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to the governor, for selecting his predecessor, Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate has made a good decision.

Governor Zulum says Senator Shettima is the perfect choice for Tinubu ahead of the 2023 polls. Photo credit: @ProfZulum

Source: UGC

He said in a statement posted on his official Facebook page:

“For me, and I am sure for many leaders and members of the APC, Tinubu’s choice of HE Kashim Shettima is the wisest choice at this point in time.

“Shettima choice is very personal to me and together with our leaders and all stakeholders and members of the APC, we shall campaign vigorously, work day and night, to collectively secure overwhelming victory for the APC in 2023, insha’Allah.

“Without the slightest doubt, HE Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has chosen a leader who has very deep understanding of our country and its complexities. There is hardly any tribe in any of Nigeria’s 36 states and the FCT that Senator Kashim Shettima cannot knowledgeably speak about.

“He knows the social, cultural, religious, economic and political structure of virtually all the 36 states and the FCT.

“Shettima is extremely patriotic. He believes so much in the unity of this country and he has proved it on a number of occasions.”

Governor Zulum added that Tinubu has chosen for Nigeria, an incoming vice president with very deep knowledge not only of the Nigerian economy but also of the world.

The governor also expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting Shettima’s choice as Tinubu's running mate

He added:

“May Allah lead the APC to a third round of groundbreaking victories in 2023, and may that victory serve the best interest of Nigerians in terms of security, massive economic recovery, endless growth and overall development.”

Source: Legit.ng