Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's decision to settle for a Muslim as his running mate has started eliciting reactions from prominent Nigerians

One of such prominent Nigerians is the deputy national publicity secretary of the APC, Hon. Murtala Yakubu Ajaka

The APC chieftain stated that Tinubu's running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima has no baggage and he is the right choice

FCT, Abuja - The deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon. Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, has commended the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as the party's vice presidential candidate.

Ajaka also asking Nigerians and those he described as 'real voters' to ignore opposition political parties' sentiment of religion.

Hon. Ajaka stated that Senator Shettima is the best choice for APC vice presidential candidate. Photo credit: Ajaka Media Team

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, July 11 the APC chieftain assured Nigerians that fears being expressed in some quarters only exist in the realm of imagination of opposition.

The APC spokesman who described Shettima as the best choice to win the 2023 presidential election, said the opposition parties, especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been thrown off balance since the announcement of Shettima, hence the noise and their agony.

According to Ajaka, Senator Shettima is a man of knowledge, accomplishment, courage and integrity, who is not given to bigotry, or having corruption badges with any anti-corruption agencies.

His words:

“The sterling qualities of our vice presidential candidate, in person of Senator Kashim Shettima has once again thrown the opposition parties off balance.

“They (PDP and others) would have preferred our presidential candidate to settle for the less so as to make it easy for them to win election (God forbid) but the choice of the trusted and trustworthy Shettima must have disorganised their evil plans, we understand their in the APC.

“While we sympathise with the opposition parties, we appeal to Nigerians, who will eventually be the beneficiaries of good governance under Tinubu-Shettima presidency to see beyond the sentiments of religion and tribe.

“Both Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima are not religious fundamentalists or ultra Muslims, their records in public offices are testimonies to rely on.

“As a two-term governor in Borno state, Shettima enjoyed the support of the Christian community throughout his tenure.”

Ajaka further said APC and its presidential candidate will not be distracted from the goal of winning the 2023 general elections at all levels.

How Tinubu announced his choice of Shettima in Daura

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tinubu announced his choice of Shettima as his running mate in Daura, Katsina state.

The former Lagos state governor had gone to the hometown of the president in the northwest state to pay Sallah homage to the Nigerian leader.

He was accompanied by several APC chieftains including the minister of sports and youth development, Sunday Dare.

2023: Tinubu reveals why he picked Kashim Shettima as running mate

In a statement he issued after selecting Shettima, Timunu explained that his choice is not based on religion, but competence.

The APC presidential candidate also made reference to the fact that Nigerians voted for a Muslim-Muslim ticket in 1993, adding that the scenario will play out in 2023.

He added that the APC will continue to be the party that shows the way and carries this nation towards its best future.

Source: Legit.ng