A graduate of the University of Benin, UNIBEN, has taken to social media to recall his days at the university

The young man mentioned the amount he paid as an acceptance fee at the university during his admission

He also shared a breakdown of what he paid as school fees from 100 level to his final year at the University of Benin

A graduate of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has mentioned the alleged amount he paid as school fees when he was a student of the university between 2015 and 2019.

In a statement on his media page, the individual also mentioned the specific amount he paid as an acceptance fee when he secured admission to study at the popular university.

Graduate of University of Benin shares breakdown of fees from 100–400 level. Photo Source: Twitter/bhenjosh, Instagram/micky_boomin

Source: Twitter

UNIBEN graduate shares details of school fees

His post comes after another social media user made a post about student loans. Reacting to the post, @bhenjosh recalled the amount he paid as school fees at the University of Benin several years back when he was an undergraduate.

He wrote on his media page:

"I say my fees for UNIBEN 2015–2019 no pass 150k."

"Acceptance fee 45k."

After paying the above acceptance fee to the school account, @bhenjosh, in a post on X, mentioned the figures he paid as school fees in his 100-level and 200 level, as well as what he paid in his other years at the university.

He continued:

"100L school fees 46400."

"200L 12400."

"300 n 400L 13400."

He also recalled a moment at the university when there was a protest regarding an addition to the fees paid to the school during his 300-level days.

UNIBEN graduate reveals total school fees from 100 to 400 level. Photo Source: Twitter/bhenjosh

Source: Twitter

He explained:

"To agree the 1k addition for our 300L fee, we rioted n sch even closed down. Some SUG reps were suspended. Rn, lemme laugh. We'll learn."

His post caught the attention of many people who took to the comments section to react.

Reactions as UNIBEN graduate displays school fees

@Uchennastephs noted:

"was in school same period in funai and have similar fees everything no pass 200k from 100l to 400l"

@Seghale_ said:

"Lmaooo we entered same time but Covid extended my stay to 2021."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a PhD student of the University of Ibadan shared her academic journey and advice for people planning to study abroad.

She revealed how she gained admission to her PhD programme, including paying ₦22,000 for the application form and going through a physical interview. She also said her total school fees were about ₦316,000.

In another story, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) shared details of his academic achievements, leadership journey, and school fees payments.

He said he broke several records in his faculty and became the first Faculty of Arts president to graduate with a first-class degree.

UNILAG student reveals cost of master's degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian lady shared how much she spent to do her master’s degree at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

She explained all the money she paid, including application and other school fees. She said she spent about N407,000 in total and added that the amount may be different for other departments.

Source: Legit.ng