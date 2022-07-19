Reactions continue to trail the defeat of Gboyega Oyetola in the just concluded Osun governorship election

Prominent Nigerians have been reacting to the loss of the incumbent governor in the keenly contested election

One of such Nigerians is the immediate past deputy spokesman of the APC, Yekini Nabena, who also had a word of caution for his party chieftains

FCT, Abuja - The immediate past deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon. Yekini Nabena, has said the party's defeat in the just concluded Osun state governorship election is a warning to the ruling party.

Nabena specifically called on the party's presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to caution the likes of governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state and others to stop their arrogance against other party leaders across the states and zones.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, July 19, the APC chieftain condemned the recent visit of Governor Sanwo-Olu, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and Governor Kayode Fayemi, all from the southwest to Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike.

Nabena urged APC leaders to be united and forge a common front ahead of the 2023 polls. Photo credit: @ynabena

Source: Facebook

According to Nabena, the era of taking people for granted arrogantly and think you will win election is far over, adding that APC leaders across board must respect each other and forge a united front ahead of 2023 general elections.

He also called on party members in Osun state and the entire southwest zone not to be demoralised by the outcome of the election, saying all hope is not lost.

Part of the statement read:

“Osun state governorship election has come and gone but we must learn a lesson.

“In 2018, the then National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, and his National Working Committee (NWC) worked so hard to defeat nature in Osun, but in 2022, nature came back with full force to take its place.

“It is a warning to the Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and others that if care is not taken, the same hand of nature will touch them.

“Sanwo-Olu recently came to south-south with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and Governor Kayode Fayemi, that can not deliver Osun state, to woo Governor Nyesome Wike without consulting the zonal leaders of the APC.

“That's very disrespectful to our APC leaders from the Niger Delta where we have Rotimi Ameachi in Rivers, Adams Oshiomhole from Edo state, Ovie Omo-Agege from Delta, Timipre Sylva from Bayelsa, Ben Ayade from Cross Rivers, who is even a governor's colleague and my humble self.

“Leaders in the south-south APC must be respected in every state.”

While demanding apology from the three governors, the former APC spokesman said Osun state governorship election has shown that with unity the APC can win.

He added:

“So, this is a warning to the Lagos state governor Sanwo-Olu and his co-travellers that the APC south-south leaders are aware of their game plan in Rivers state but it will not work because on election day we will vote APC in all boxes.

“This will also apply in other states across the country. The era of vote APC for President and vote PDP for governor is over.”

The APC chieftain, however called for genuine reconciliation across the country among all the APC leaders and stakeholders even as he identified states like Gombe, Kwara, Kogi, Kano and Ogun as case studies for urgent attention.

Osun election: President Buhari congratulates Senator Adeleke

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke over his victory in Osun state.

President Buhari noted the outcome of the election had expressed their choice of whom they want to lead them.

He further noted the successful conduct of the election was a testimonial to the maturity and commitment of all stakeholders.

Oyetola speaks, reveals next plan after losing Osun governorship election

On his part, Governor Oyetola has urged his supporters to be calm following the emergence of Senator Adeleke as governor-elect.

Oyetola said he has taken cognisance of the results of the governorship election announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

A statement by his spokesman, Ismail Omipidan, noted the party would be responding appropriately after studying the results and consulting with critical stakeholders of the party.

Source: Legit.ng