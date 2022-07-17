President Buhari has congratulated Ademola Adeleke on his victory in the Osun state governorship election

The Nigerian leader said the outcome of the election had expressed their choice of whom they want to lead them

Buhari also made a crucial promise to Nigerians as thecountry moves closer to the 2023 general elections

State House, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just-concluded Osun governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, over his victory.

In a thread of tweets on his verified Twitter page, President Buhari noted the outcome of the election had expressed their choice of whom they want to lead them.

President Buhari has congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke on his emergence as the winner of the Osun governorship election. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

The president further noted the successful conduct of the election was a testimonial to the maturity and commitment of all stakeholders.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I congratulate Senator Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on his victory in the Osun gubernatorial election. The people of Osun have expressed their will through the ballot.

"This is what democracy is all about: respect for the will of the people.

"The successful conduct of #OsunDecides2022 is a demonstration of the maturity and the commitment of all stakeholders, towards strengthening the integrity of the electoral process in Nigeria."

Buhari says he remains committed to credible elections

Meanwhile, President Buhari also reassured the nation that the commitment of his administration towards having credible elections remains unshaken.

"I remain fully committed to leaving behind a legacy of credible elections in Nigeria," he vowed.

Adeleke secured 403, 371 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Oyetola, who polled 375,027 votes. The PDP candidate won 17 LGAs while the incumbent governor secured victory in 13 LGAs.

Adeleke makes first statement after defeating Oyetola in Osun governorship election

Meanwhile, Senator Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has reacted to his victory in the 2022 governorship election in Osun state.

Shortly after he was announced as the winner of the poll by INEC, Adeleke took to his verified Twitter page to send a message to his followers and other Nigerians on the social media platform.

"I have brought light to Osun State," he tweeted.

Source: Legit.ng