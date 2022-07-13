Governor Akeredolu has encouraged Nigerians to accept the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

According to the Ondo state governor, the faith of the vice president doesn’t affect performance in any government

Governor Akeredolu also expressed confidence that the Presidential Candidate of APC Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will rescue the nation

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, on Wednesday, called on Nigerians to vote for competence in the 2023 Presidential election, adding that the faith of the Vice President doesn’t affect performance in any government.

Governor Akeredolu, who expressed confidence that the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will rescue the nation, noted that the work stops on the President’s table.

Governor Akeredolu has encouraged Nigerians to accept the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Source: Twitter

“Muslim-Muslim Ticket has nothing to do with performance. Let’s vote for someone that can do something. The work stops on the table of the President. It is the President that you are voting for. He decides what happens. Whether it’s a Muslim/Muslim or Christian/Christian, it should not matter to us in the South because we fought for this.

“I have no doubt that given the opportunity, from what he has done in Lagos, Asiwaju Tinubu will turn things around for the better.”He said.

The Governor spoke at the swearing-in of two new commissioners, held at the at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure, the State capital.

The new Commissioners are Mr. Sowore Akinwumi Samson and Mr. Ologbese Adeboboye Joseph.

He charged them to shun distractions from members of their families, friends and political associates.

Governor Akeredolu said he was excited to have personalities imbued with the requisite capacity for the advancement of the cause of good governance.

He stressed that his administration will always be bold to demand commitment and loyalty which must be absolute, adding that his administration commenced a political journey on the path of rectitude.

“As we coast towards fulfilling our promise of redemption, we shall not condone any acts which give the faintest hint of disloyalty and dishonesty. We have always placed the people at the centre of all activities. We shall not depart from this path of honour.

“Our resolve to protect the lives and property of those who gave us the mandate to serve was tested in a most horrific manner recently.

“Some cowards sent a message in acknowledgement of our role as a major catalyst in the renewed and determined quest to deepen the current democratic experiment in the country.

“Our stance has attracted considerable approbation among our countrymen and women, who appreciate the need for reasoned and ceaseless interventions in our bid to situate the current democratic practice within the acceptable norms in the modern world.

“We are not unaware of the enormous threat which our stance poses against the hegemonic agenda of some elements. Though shaken by the scope of the horrendous crime, we remain unbowed and focused.” He said.

Tinubu loses support of influential Senator

As reported by Legit.ng, the senator said his group strategised and concluded that Tinubu should not take a Muslim as running mate but he (Tinubu) threw away the report.

Abbo said:

“For Tinubu now to be given the ticket and turn around to do what he couldn’t achieve in 2015, despite opposition from Christian leaders is extremely irresponsible.

"Buhari fought a civil war and understands the consequences of a divided nation. When Tinubu wanted to be VP in 2015, Buhari said no because he understood the importance of unity.”

Babachir Lawal, Kenneth Okonkwo knocks at APC's choice of Muslim-Muslim ticket

In another report by Legit.ng, a Nollywood veteran actor who also doubles as a politician/lawyer, Keneth Okonkwo declared officially not to be in alliance with the APC.

He said his decision was in the interest of equity, justice, fairness and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

He said:

"May God deliver Nigeria from the hands of power grabbers who elevate the quest for power above the quest for purpose. God bless you and Barka da Sallah to our Muslim brothers."

Meanwhile, Tinubu's friend and ally, Babachir Lawal described Tinubu's decision as a disastrous error.

The former secretary-general of the federation in a statement urged President Muhammadu Buhari to revoke the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

As gathered in a report by the Guardian newspaper, Christian political leaders of the APC in the 19 northern states have vowed not to support Tinubu if he goes ahead with his decision.

Source: Legit.ng