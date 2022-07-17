Osun Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has urged his supporters to be calm following the emergence of candidate of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Senator Ademola Adeleke as Governor-elect.

Oyetola said he has taken cognisance of the results of the governorship election announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Oyetola, Ismail Omipidan, noted the party would be responding appropriately after studying the results and consulting with critical stakeholders of the party.

He called on his supporters to remain calm, and the people of the State to go about their businesses without let or hindrance.

The Governor also called on security operatives to ensure maintenance of law and order.

He directed security operatives to take adequate charge to prevent break down of law and order.

Source: Legit.ng