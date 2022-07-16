The level of political awareness and participation in Nigeria is becoming very impressive and this was proven in the Osun governorship election

An old man who is 103 years old, Tiamiyu Aaniseti, on Saturday, July 16, cast his vote at the polling unit of Governor Gboyega Oyetola

Aaniseti called on the governor who is seeking re-election to place aged persons like himself on monthly honourarium

Osun - A 103-year-old Tiamiyu Aaniseti on Saturday, July 16, exercised his civic right by casting his ballot in the ongoing Osun governorship election.

He said the incumbent governor is doing his best to bring the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

The old man, however, urged Oyetola to place the elders in the state on a monthly honourarium to make life better for them.

Meanwhile, the Osun gubernatorial election slated for Saturday, July 16, may not be a walk in the park for Governor Gboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The reason is that some APC members, even leaders, had diverted their support to Akin Ogunbiyi, the candidate of the Accord Party (AP).

Not less than 50 influential APC chieftains who are leaders in various capacities have thrown their weight behind Ogunbiyi ahead of the election, describing him as the one who truly possesses the qualities of a good leader and has an enviable vision for the state.

Confirming this new development, the AP gubernatorial candidate's media aide, Seun Adeoye, disclosed that the APC bigwigs in the state made their position known when they paid his principal a visit in Osogbo recently.

Reacting to the support he was assured of by the APC leaders, Ogunbiyi noted that he will not fail them.

A statement released by Adeoye quoted Ogunbiyi as saying:

“I promise to lift this state out of the monolithic economy as a ‘civil servant state’ by making use of its abundant resources in agriculture, mineral resources, and the large human capital deposits.

“I will fully engage in all sectors of agriculture including crop production, livestock, forestry, and fishing, and make the state the food basket of the entire Southwest..."

