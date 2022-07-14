The atmosphere in Osun state at the moment is seriously filled with anxiety heading into the Saturday, July 16 gubernatorial polls

The opposition party, PDP and its top members are all in Osogbo to conclude final strategies to unseat the ruling party, APC

However, a team of top delegates led by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State have commenced peace talk between aggrieved party members

Osun, Osogbo - Emerging reports have confirmed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has entered into the last straw of strategic planning in a bid to unseat the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Saturday, July 16 gubernatorial polls in Osun state.

A report by the Nigerian Tribune says that PDP in a bid to reclaim Osun state which it once governed has sent a delegate led by its vice presidential candidate and governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa with three other governors to commence last-minute permutation.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and Governor Aminu Tambuwal have commenced moves to reconcile aggrieved members of the PDP in Osun. Photo: Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and Governor Aminu Tambuwal

Source: UGC

Legit.ng gathered that the flag bearer of the PDP returned from his long vacation after announcing his running to join other members of the PDP in Osogbo to rally behind the party's governorship candidate Ademola Adeleke.

Oyinlola joins Okowa, Tambuwal on reconciliation mission

Meanwhile, some of the top party members have open talks with the former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola in other to reconcile some of the aggrieved members of the party in the build-up to the election.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

These big wigs include the governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Duoye Diri; Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and the chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum and Sokoto State governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal.

According to sources, the meeting was to correct the antecedent of the rift between Senator Adeleke and Prince Dotun Babayemi in the pre-primary and post-primary election activities within the party.

The source also revealed that the counsel to Babayemi had tabled a case before the Court of Appeal over the outcome of the parallel primaries conducted to pick the candidate of the party.

The source said the governors held separate meetings with leaders of the two camps in order to work out how to harmonise the likely positions on the way forward.

Reacting to the preparations of the party ahead of the gubernatorial polls, Prince Oyinlola said:

“Today marks a positive turning point in the history of PDP. It is said that there’s no smoke without fire. The vice presidential candidate and three other governors have listened to us and have promised us immediate action.

“As leaders, be rest assured that we will not fail your aspirations. PDP is the party the masses are yearning for. They have tasted two wives and they know which is better. Be rest assured you will not be shortchanged.”

Court confirms Oyetola's eligibility

Meanwhile, the suit seeking to disqualify Governor Adegboyega Oyetola as APC candidate for the Osun election has been dismissed.

Justice Inyang Ekwo stated that the plaintiff failed to support the process with relevant laws, and as such, showed no cause of action in the suit.

Going further, Inyang added that the suit instituted falls outside the scope of section 87(9) of the Electoral Act and Section 22 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Source: Legit.ng