The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ebonyi chapter is still in a heated crisis over the authenticity of who is the party's gubernatorial candidate

According to reports gathered, the Ebonyi chapter of the party is divided into two factions

However, the presumed factional gubernatorial candidate, Chief Ifeanyi Odii has been accused of being a pseudo member of the party

Ebonyi, Abakaliki - There is a growing disparity in the camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ebonyi chapter in the build-up to the gubernatorial elections of the state in 2023.

Punch newspaper in its latest report revealed that the membership status of Chief Ifeanyi Odii (aka Anyichuks) the PDP’s factional governorship candidate is in doubt at present.

Chief Ifeanyi Odii has been accused of buying over PDP party members despite not being recognised as the gubernatorial candidate of the party. Photo: Vanguard

Elder Fred Udeogu, a former caretaker committee chairman of the PDP, made this known on Monday, July 18 alleging that Odii was never a member of the PDP.

As gathered by Legit.ng, Udeogu revealed that Odii only parades a pseudo followership of the PDP flag.

He said:

“What actually brought the crises in the Ebonyi PDP was because some people were brought into the party and these people felt they have the financial muscle to bulldoze their ways through the party and get whatever they wanted and as a result, they decided to flout the zoning arrangement. Zoning is an ‘unconstitutional’ arrangement made in principle by the party’s leadership. And we have been operating on this principle for a long time, as a party.

“Then all of a sudden, one of our brothers, Ifeanyi Odii, a Lagos-based businessman, who was never Ab initio, a member of the PDP felt he could buy the party over."

Udeogu further alleged Odii of bribing some of the party members who were not even elite status or recognised in the party.

Odii's camp hits back

Contrastingly, the spokesperson of the Anyichuks (Odii) Grassroots Organisation, Chief Abia Onyike countered Udeogu's allegations stating that their candidate has always been a member of the party.

Onyike disclosed that there was never a time that Odii's membership was questioned stating that the other faction only resorted to name calling due to the fact that the odds do not favour them.

He further revealed that Odii only exercised his constitutional rights by indicating his interest to run for the governorship seat of the state.

He said just like every other aspirant in the party, Odii underwent the due processes of screening and validation by a committee set up by the national arm of the PDP.

Onyike stated that Odii successfully scale through the screening process and was found eligible to contest the elections.

"So, nobody can talk about he’s being an intruder and these people, who are saying these things are those who have depended on him for their political activities, he said"

Ebonyi 2023: How odii's financially contributed to PDP - Associate reveals

He further disclosed that Odii has contributed financially to the operations of the PDP in Ebonyi state which spans over a decade.

Onyike said:

"Right from the regime of Chief Martin Elechi, he has been in PDP and even during the time of the incumbent Governor, Engr. David Umahi before he joined APC, Anyichuks was an active financial supporter of the party.

Going by the antecedents of the feud ongoing in the Ebonyi chapter of the PDP, Odii was said to have been declared the winner in the primary election staged May 28th and 29th which was later annulled by the national working committee of the party.

A sequel to that election brought about another election that was rescheduled by the PDP NWC which saw the emergence of Senator Obinna Ogba as the gubernatorial candidate of the party.

