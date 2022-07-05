The PDP in Ebonyi state has taken a stern and punitive measure against its chairman, Okorie Tochukwu

During an emergency State Working Committee meeting on Monday, July 4, Tochukwu was suspended for one month

The decision came as a result of an allegation of funds diversion to the tune of N53 million by the suspended chairman

Ebonyi - After allegedly diverting the sum of N53 million, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi, Okorie Tochukwu, has been suspended for one month.

This decision was taken on Monday, July 4, during an emergency State Working Committee (SWC) meeting of the PDP in Ebonyi, Punch reports.

Tochukwu's deputy, Ifeanyi Nworie, speaking on the development on Monday said apart from the fact that his boss withdrew the sum without recourse to other signatories to the state chapter's account, he has failed to conduct executive meetings for four months.

Nworie said:

“At the Emergency SWC meeting today, we reviewed the activities of our chairman, Tochukwu Okorie and his misconduct.

“The chairman has failed to organise a meeting for more than four months which is against the party’s constitution.

“The Deputy Chairman, the Legal Adviser, the Publicity Secretary, and the Women Leader were among those at the Emergency meeting of today.”

However, the suspended PDP chairman in the state has described the action of the party's leadership as illegal, arguing that it is only the National Working Committee (NWC) that can suspend him.

His words:

“I’m a member of the National Executive Council of the party and no member of the state working committee has the power to suspend me.

“On the alleged gross misconduct, I’m the chairman as directed by the court. I have the prerogative power to access the party’s account in carrying out party activities.”

In another development, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on Monday swore in Uloma Nwogu as the new chairperson of Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia

Nwogu was the council’s deputy chairperson before her latest appointment, Premium Times reports.

During the swearing-in ceremony, Governor Ikpeazu charged the new chairperson to protect the interest of women, youths, and the people of the area generally.

The governor also charged Nwogu to evolve programmes and policies that will remain even are the expiration of her tenure.

