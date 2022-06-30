The PDP in Borno has taken a stern and punitive measure against its chairman, Alhaji Zannah Gadama

Borno - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Borno on Thursday, June 30, suspended its chairman, Alhaji Zannah Gadama, over alleged anti-party activities.

The decision of the opposition party in the state is contained in a statement signed by its legal adviser, Abdu Jidda, The Nation reports.

In place of Gadama, the leadership of the Borno PDP has immediately appointed his deputy, Bunu Garba Satomi.

Jidda said in the statement:

“The chairman is hereby suspended for a period of one month, while his deputy, Malam Bunu Garba Satomi takes over with immediate effect.

“Apart from breach of the 2017 party’s constitution, Section 58 (a, b, c, d, f, and j) as amended, by not calling a meeting, financial misappropriation and recklessness with funds of the party, Gadama and some of his close allies have been involved in anti-party activities, which has denied the party chance of winning any elective positions in recent times in the state.

“Therefore, after extensive deliberation today, we came out with 3-resolutions; pursuant to the powers bestowed on this meeting by Section 53(3), Zanna Gadama is hereby suspended with immediate effect for a period of one month pending further investigation.

“Secondly, the state deputy chairman in the person of Bunu Garba Satomi should immediately assume duty in an acting capacity during the period of the suspension.

“Thirdly, we call on the National leadership of our great party, PDP to act urgently and restore sanity in the Borno State Chapter of the party."

