Osun - Top members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun state who are loyal to Rauf Aregbesola, the minister of interior, have revealed why Governor Gboyega Oyetola lost the governorship election.

According to heavyweights in Aregbesola's faction of the Osun APC known as The Osun Progressives, Oyetola's disagreement with them brought about his defeat in the election.

The APC bigwigs alleged that Oyetola's politics of segregation cost him his re-election

Those who spoke on this in conversation with Punch are the leader of TOP, Lowo Adebiyi, the chairman, Rasaq Salinsile, and the factional publicity secretary, Abiodun Agboola.

In one of his chats with journalists on Sunday, July 17, Salinsile, pointed out that Oyetola's politics of segregation brought about his loss.

TOP's chairman noted that it was a costly mistake for the governor to have sidelined anyone linked to his immediate predecessor.

Speaking further, the chairman claimed that Oyetola started showing this tendency for divisive politics even before he was sworn in as the governor in 2018.

He said:

“But it is an obvious fact that Governor Isiaka Oyetola came to destroy our party. We all worked as a united family to install him as governor in spite of all odds. But the moment he got there, he started politics of segregation and divide and rule tactics which he thought he could use to whip everybody back in line; particularly, he was against anything Aregbesola.

“How on earth can you be a Chief of Staff to a sitting governor for good eight years and pretended to him to be what you were not. I have never met that kind of person in my life and I am not a young man.

“He was not yet sworn in when he started the segregation, politics of hatred. Anybody that has anything to do with the immediate past governor of the state, Aregbesola; automatically, you become one of the members in his black book.”

“How can the leader of a house behave that way and you think that house will be peaceful? We said it severally without mincing words so that those who have ears will hear. We went to our leaders starting with Baba Akande to the national chairman of the APC. Asiwaju sent one Alhaji Masari from Katsina state to us; he was the placeholder for the APC presidential candidate."

