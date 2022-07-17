Reactions continue to trail the victory of Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke in the just concluded Osun governorship poll

The PDP governorship candidate defeated his closest rival and incumbent, Gboyega Oyetola of the APC

Former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, who was in the frontlines for the PDP during the election, says it is the retrieval of a stolen mandate

Osogbo - Former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has said that the winner of the Osun state gubernatorial election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has by the victory reclaimed the stolen mandate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement released on his social media handles, Saraki emphasized that after the inexplicable loss in 2018, Adeleke demonstrated leadership by working to build stronger coalition across the state and the nation in order to ensure that the PDP remained the most popular party in the state.

The former Senate President also commended the work of the PDP’s polling unit agents who he noted worked to ensure that every vote was counted and that results from all polling units were uploaded to the INEC election portal in line with the new Electoral Act guidelines.

Part of the statement reads:

“Today, all across Nigeria, the nation has watched as the people of Osun state have delivered a clear, loud, and strong message: “Imole De” - which means that light has come.

“We have watched, as the people of this great state have reclaimed their mandate and the mandate of my dear friend and brother, Senator Ademola Adeleke, the PDP governorship candidate, which was surreptitiously stolen at the polls exactly four years ago.

“With everything that we have all witnessed here in Osun state, one lesson remains clear: the people of Nigeria want better. They want lives that are not hampered by the rising cost of living, the flailing economy, and insecurity. They want a conscientious government - one that works for and represents the best interests of themselves, their families, and their communities.

“Make no mistake, this victory was not easily attained. It is the culmination of the sacrifice and hard work of our party leaders, stakeholders, and leaders, who all played specific roles to ensure that this time around, our party’s mandate has been protected, and our candidate has now emerged victorious.

“I congratulate my brothers, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa and Governor Godwin Obaseki, for taking the time out of their busy schedules to ensure that our victory was not only concise but complete.

“I commend all the polling unit agents and the young people in the PDP situation room who stood their ground to ensure that the votes were counted and uploaded in line with the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines.

“I must say, after training our determined polling unit agents earlier this week, and spending the entire day with the young and excited people that manned our situation room, I am more than optimistic about our party’s chances in 2023. When we work together, the PDP is unstoppable!

“I commend INEC and the security agencies, who largely were impartial and allowed the votes of the people of Osun to be reflected in the actual results.

“As we prepare for the 2023 general election, I am optimistic that by appealing to the best interest of all Nigerians - as partners and stakeholders in the development of our dear nation - our party is well-positioned to reclaim many of our states and the federal government.”

Osun election: President Buhari congratulates Senator Adeleke

In a related development, President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Senator Adeleke over his victory.

President Buhari noted the outcome of the election had expressed their choice of whom they want to lead them.

He further noted the successful conduct of the election was a testimonial to the maturity and commitment of all stakeholders.

Oyetola speaks, reveals next plan after losing Osun governorship election

On his part, the governor of Osun state, Adegboyega Oyetola, has urged his supporters to be calm following the emergence of Senator Adeleke as governor-elect.

Oyetola said he has taken cognisance of the results of the governorship election announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

A statement by his spokesman, Ismail Omipidan, noted the party would be responding appropriately after studying the results and consulting with critical stakeholders of the party.

Source: Legit.ng