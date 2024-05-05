Hours after Nollywood actress Angela Okorie had gone on social media to accuse her colleague Mercy Johnson of being a witch, her husband reacts

Prince Odi Okojie shared a post addressing the trending allegation made against his wife, a comment on his social media page

The Edo-born politician diss Angela Okorie, noting that she's mentally unstable and in need of her family's attention

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie has been in the news over the last few days after her colleague, Angela Okorie, launched a series of attacks against her.

In the last attack, she claimed that Mercy Johnson was a witch and that she got the metaphysical powers from her grandmother.

Mercy Johnson's husband, Prince Okojie replies Angela Okorie after she accused his wife of being a witch. Photo credit: @realangelaokorie/@princeodiokojie

Source: Instagram

This comment stirred a reaction from Mercy Johnson's husband, who shared what he thinks of Angela Okorie and the alleged childhood bestie of his wifey who went online to call his wife a witch.

"Mental health is real" - Prince Okojie says

In his post, the parliamentarian noted that people only throw stones at a fruitful tree.

He also slammed the claims against his wife, noting those peddling the allegations were mentally sick and in need of psychiatric attention.

Read the comment made by Prince Okojie below:

"Pls endeavor to check on your loved ones, mental health is real. Mad people everywhere."

See the full post below:

Prince Okojie's comment creates a stir

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Mercy Johnson's hubby's comment:

@arabpope:

"HE SHOULD KEEP OFF WOMEN DRAMA.."

@esther_modella:

"Woman wrapper allow women do their things."

@hanita001:

"Madam basmatic rice take ur Sub."

@billonairess_georgelyn:

"Oga u marry witch Abi you no marry witch?"

@badtbishop:

"Angela at 50yrs plus wey never marry dey carry spiri koko for head, na Odi’egu be that oo."

@drealdaddyswag:

"Biko ooooo mercy johnson , come give my wife small witch Chop. Cos the Nigeria wey we dey now we all need one witch for our family .thing Don rough now ooo."

@zobairene:

"Well the thing is that the whole industry is a disaster. It appears so many things are going on behind the curtains. Most of these our favourites are different people outside the screen. Any little provocation, they will start disturbing our peace of mind with their secrets."

@victorvictor429:

"Mercy Johnson got married to another woman's husband, yet you all that are defending her are still the ones trolling Yul and Judy for years now.. Come to think of it, if what Angela is saying is not true Mercy and the husband should be bold enough to sue her. They have money power and connection."

@onyemeamarachi:

"If it was only angels dat said it I would av said maybe it’s jealousy but now @queenethhilbert is saying same thing, two pple can never go wrong."

Mercy Johnson ignore witchcraft claims celebrates daughter

Amidst the recent allegations against Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson, she celebrates her daughter Divine turning a year older.

In her usual style, the curvy actress shared images and clips from the birthday bash thrown for her daughter as she turned a year older, ignoring the trending stories about her and her mum.

Source: Legit.ng