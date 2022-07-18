Just a week ago when the announcement of Bola Tinubu's running mate became public, a series of top APC members resigned from the party

The likes of Tonye Princewill, Nollywood star, Kenneth Okonkwo, Daniel Bwala and a host of others exited the party

Meanwhile, the party has been dealt with another massive blow as a strong loyalist of Rotimi Amaechi announced his resignation from the party

Rivers, Bonny - The Rivers State chapter of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has been dealt with a huge blow following the resignation of George Fubara Tolofari, a former commissioner for transportation in the state, This Day newspaper reported.

According to the report by the news platform, Tolofari tendered his resignation to the APC Ward 12 chairman of Bonny local government area on Monday, July 18.

George Fubara Tolofari is said to be a staunch loyalist of the ex-Rivers state governor, Rotimi Ameachi. Photo: Fubara George Tolofari

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that Tolofari is a staunch loyalist of the former governor of Rivers state and immediate past minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Tolofari attributed his resignation to the fact that he was no longer in tune with the party’s federal government principles as well as the inability of the APC-led government to salvage Nigeria from the claws of insecurity.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said these shortcomings have become a reoccurring event in the APC-led federal government as things seem to be getting even worse.

Tolofari said:

“Joining the APC was based on personal conviction, but having reviewed the general state of affairs of the APC-led government in the country, I’m no longer convinced of my continued stay in the party.

“The APC came on the mantra of anti-corruption, justice, equity and insecurity. But today that hope is dashed as insecurity, corruption and injustice stare us squarely in the face and threaten the very existence of our beloved country”.

George hails Ameachi in resignation note

Tolofari expressed his heartfelt and undoubted gratitude to Amaechi for his impact on his political career over the years.

He said:

“My gratitude goes to my leader, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi and the party for the opportunity to serve the state and the party in the recent past.”

He also extended appreciation to his supporters in Bonny and his protégés as he pleaded for their forgiveness if he had in any way disappointed them or hurt their expectations.

Tolofari stated that it was time to move on and tread another path as leaving the APC was a very difficult decision he had to make.

2023: Osinbajo clashes with APC, Tinubu over Muslim-Muslim ticket

In another development, reports have it that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is in a heated clash with the APC and Bola Tinubu.

It was gathered that the adoption of a Muslim-Muslim ticket by the presidential flagbearer of the APC has ignited a new wave of tension in the party.

A verified source from the state house said Osinbajo expressed a serious objection to the adoption of a Muslim-Muslim ticket by the ruling party.

2023: Human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu slams Tinubu over Muslim running mate

All reacting to Tinubu's choice for a Muslim candidate, #EndSars heroine, Aisha Yefufu berated the APC presidential candidate.

According to Aisha, Tinubu's action was totally justifiable as it does not democracy that he has often preached

She further stated that a Muslim-Muslim ticket is an insult to fairness, equity and justice.

Source: Legit.ng