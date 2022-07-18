In the aftermath of the just concluded Osun state gubernatorial polls, the camp of APC flag bearer Bola Tinubu says it remains unfazed by the outcome

Supporters have been urged not to be alarmed as victory is assured for Bola Tinubu and the APC in 2023

However, all campaign groups and party members have been urged to go back to the drawing board and re-strategise

The camp of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) is not ruling out the possibility of a victory in the 2023 presidential polls despite losing the mandate in the Osun gubernatorial polls.

A support group of the APC national leader, Disciples of Jagaba (DOJ), said the loss in Osun is nothing to worry about, The Nation newspaper reported.

Legit.ng gathered that the support group urged members of the APC and supporters of the former Lagos state governor not to be downcasted by the outcome of Osun polls.

The national coordinator of the group, AbdulHakeem Alawuje in a statement made available to newsmen said the outcome of the Osun gubernatorial polls is just a challenge to measure up future challenges.

He said:

“The Osun election must not be a wasted event. It’s a good lesson that should prepare us ahead.”

2023: Tinubu's camp calls for re-strategising ahead of presidential polls

Alawuje however, called for all party members to go back to the drawing board and re-strategise as well as review all the party’s activities in the build-up to the 2023 general election.

He further noted that doors should be open to other groups who are also leading the charge for Bola Tinubu to emerge as the next president of Nigeria.

Alawuje said:

“Let us calm down so that we can be able to see who the contestants are, what their past and track records are, keeping political sentiments aside.

“The only problem we have in Nigeria is that we refuse to identify individual differences; we are trying to ignore them. But the natural fundamental principles of life will not allow things to work seamlessly until we identify and know how to meet up with individuals’ needs without tampering with the individuals’ rights.”

He further advocated that Nigerians should not vote based on sentiments but on the premise of capacity, diligence, experience and competence in other to make Nigeria work as a nation for the greater good of all.

Osun polls: APC Ishaku Abbo trolls Tinubu after Oyetola's loss

Following APC's loss at the just concluded gubernatorial polls in Osun state, Senator Ishaku Abbo has thrown a shot at Bola Tinubu.

The Adamawa-born politician made jest of the party's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu while reacting to the result.

Senator Abbo recently resigned his membership in Tinubu Support Group after the APC candidate picked a Muslim running mate.

Senator Abbo open squabbles with Remi Tinubu in the Senate

Meanwhile, Senator Abbo's antecedents with the Tinubu family can be traced back to 2019 when he got into a squabble with the wife of the APC stalwart, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Abbo who was caught on camera assaulting a woman in an Abuja s*ex toy shop appeared before a Senate committee set up to investigate the incident.

Senator Tinubu who was one of the committee members had asked Abbo to swear an oath before saying anything but he bluntly refused, saying the matter was in court which led to an open confrontation between the duo.

