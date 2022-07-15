Bola Tinubu's recent comment on the ongoing ASUU strike has irked a prominent youth group, Nigerian Youth Union

The group stated that Tinubu's offer to mediate on the issue is due to his presidential ambition in 2023

According to the group, Tinubu failed to resolve the impasse at LAUTECH when he was the chancellor of the institution

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Youth Union (NYU) has condemned the promise by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to intervene in the prolonged strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Tinubu during a meeting with the leaders of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in Osogbo, Osun state, assured the student leaders that he would intervene in the face-off between ASUU and the federal government.

Tinubu's plan to intervene in the ASUU strike seems to have backfired. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Media reports quoted the APC presidential candidate as saying:

“I am assuring you, we are not going to use the back door, because our leader too, Buhari, has shown his lamentation in the last 48hours and as a result of that, he has left the door open for our intervention.”

Reacting to Tinubu's comments in a statement sent to Legit.ng by its president, Comrade Chinonso Obasi, the NYU said:

“It was great pain and revulsion that we, the Nigerian Youth Union received that mockery of a promise from no less a political merchant than Bola Tinubu.

“Mr. Tinubu believes that everything is about political maneuver for electoral advantage, as such the Nigerian youths have noted his chicanery and political gerrymandering, which became apparent during the 2020 #EndSARS protests.

“The Nigerian Youth Union is at a total loss as to what moral ground Tinubu wants to intercede in the misunderstanding between ASUU and federal government, which has found it hard to honor its promises or make a categorical stand on crucial issues raised by ASUU?

“We are compelled to believe that the APC government has been playing political pranks with the future of Nigerian youths by keeping them out of school for the last five months, ostensibly to use the strike as an opening for its political Jagaban to corner some electoral advantage.”

The group stated that if Tinubu believes that 2023 is his turn to be president, Nigerian youths will cut short his dream with their votes.

According to the group, if President Muhammadu Buhari cannot intervene in the crisis, only Vice President Yemi Osinbajo can act in his absence and not the APC presidential candidate.

The group added:

“Tinubu’s duplicitous promises no longer cut the ice among well-meaning Nigerian youths, who have continued to experience the slavish socio-economic orchestrated by political opportunists who call themselves leaders just to deal harshly with the citizens.

“The Nigerian Youth Union sees Tinubu’s offer of mediation as nothing short of his usual political gimmicks and playing to the gallery, because four years ago the Students’ Union Government of Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH), which has the APC presidential candidate as its chancellor, had to call him out.”

