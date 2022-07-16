Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano has spoken on a talk some northern politicians had with persons from the region before Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu's emergence as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In Osun on Friday, July 15, Governor Ganduje said at a time some prominent Hausas wanted to go ahead with the northern presidential agenda but had to back down when they were told that it was time for the Yorubas to lead Nigeria.

Ganduje said he told Hausas that it is the time for Yorubas to rule Nigeria (Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

Source: Facebook

The APC governor said this was done in order to maintain religious and ethnic balance in the country.

He said:

“For the progress of the country, we don’t have to be religious bias.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Christians are also our brothers, too. We must also support them.

“When the Hausa said they are the ones that should return to the seat, we said no, ‘It was the turn of the Yoruba’.

“That is why we have chosen Bola Ahmed Tinubu. That is the only way we will be able to avert fighting and crises. I’m here to help our brother (Oyetola) who we want to win the election tomorrow."

Ganduje made these remarks while calling on Muslims to support Governor Gboyega Oyetola in the Osun governorship election.

He was quoted to have told fellow Muslims at a mosque:

“I have come to this mosque to talk to the Muslims here. Please, the person you should vote for is Oyetola. Do you know why? This is because he is a Muslim like you. We are guiding you on the path (to follow).”

Source: Legit.ng