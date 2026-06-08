Nigeria's cooking gas prices surge, forcing many to switch to cheaper fuels like charcoal and firewood

Small businesses struggle as rising gas costs significantly impact profits and operational viability

Demand for charcoal and firewood skyrockets amid cooking gas scarcity and affordability concerns

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s worsening cost-of-living crisis is forcing many households and small businesses to abandon cooking gas for cheaper alternatives such as charcoal and firewood, as the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) continues to climb across major cities, including Abuja and Lagos.

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) say the steady increase in cooking gas prices has placed severe pressure on household budgets and business operations, with many now struggling to afford refills.

Abuja residents resort to unorthodox means as cooking gas prices soar. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Recent market checks show that cooking gas now sells for as high as N2,000 per kilogram in several parts of Abuja, compared to around N1,200 per kilogram earlier in the year. The sharp increase means that refilling a 12.5kg cylinder can now cost up to N25,000.

Businesses abandon gas over rising costs

Many food vendors and small-scale business owners say the rising cost of gas has significantly reduced their profits, forcing them to switch to traditional fuels.

A food vendor in Gwarimpa, Mrs Mayo Akinpelu, said she stopped using cooking gas after repeated price increases made it unsustainable for her business.

According to her, charcoal and firewood have become the only affordable options available.

“Refilling my gas cylinder became difficult because the price kept rising. I could no longer afford it and still make a reasonable profit,” she said.

Although she admitted that charcoal and firewood are less convenient, she explained that the alternatives have helped her keep her food business running, according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Another food seller in Dutse, Bwari Area Council, Victory Samson, said the rising gas price has badly affected her profit margin and appealed to the government to intervene.

In Kubwa, business owner Grace Oluwatimilehin said she was shocked after discovering that gas prices had jumped from N1,600 per kilogram to N2,000 within a short period.

She said she now relies partly on electric hot plates and charcoal to reduce expenses.

Households feel the pressure

Residents say the rising cost of cooking gas is adding to the financial burden already caused by inflation and increasing food prices.

A mother of one, Abike Ojo, said her most recent gas purchase cost far more than previous refills.

“The last time I bought gas, it was N1,500 per kg, but my latest refill cost N2,000. If it keeps rising, I may stop using gas entirely,” she said.

Consumers are now calling on the government to take urgent steps to stabilise LPG prices and improve affordability.

Gas vendors confirm decline in patronage

Gas dealers across Abuja confirmed that many customers now buy smaller quantities or avoid refilling altogether due to the high prices.

A gas vendor in Kubwa, Bamishile Bolanle, attributed the increase to product scarcity and weak consumer purchasing power.

Another dealer in Dei-Dei, Alfred Orshio, noted that prices have risen steadily from N1,200 to N2,000 per kilogram within months.

“I cannot blame customers for buying less. Filling a 12kg cylinder now costs about N25,000,” he said.

Charcoal and firewood demand surges

As more Nigerians abandon cooking gas, sellers of charcoal and firewood are witnessing a sharp increase in demand.

A charcoal distributor in Kubwa, Amina Yakubu, said patronage has grown rapidly in recent weeks as more residents seek cheaper cooking options.

Another charcoal seller, Saratu Ibrahim, said products that previously took over a week to sell are now sold out within two days.

Tough times for Nigerians as cooking gas prices jump in Abuja, residents turn to firewood and charcoal. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Firewood seller Taninu Ibrahim also confirmed rising demand, adding that increased patronage has pushed up prices.

“Before now, customers got six pieces of firewood for N1,000. Today, the same amount buys only four pieces,” he said.

Stakeholders warn that unless supply challenges and rising costs are addressed, more households may continue shifting away from cooking gas, raising concerns about energy affordability and environmental sustainability in Nigeria.

Cooking gas dealers release fresh prices nationwide

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians are facing fresh pressure on household budgets as cooking gas prices continue to rise across major cities, with some consumers now paying as much as N2,000 per kilogram amid growing supply shortages and rising operational costs.

A market survey conducted on Monday, May 25, 2026, showed significant increases in the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, across parts of Lagos, Ogun, Abuja, and other states.

The latest hikes have sparked concerns among consumers and industry stakeholders, many of whom fear that the situation could deteriorate further if urgent measures are not taken.

Source: Legit.ng