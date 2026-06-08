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June 2026: Government Officially Confirms Date as Public Holiday for Hijri New Year
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June 2026: Government Officially Confirms Date as Public Holiday for Hijri New Year

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • Jordan's Prime Minister Jafar Abdel Fattah Hassan declared June 16, 2026, a public holiday for the Islamic New Year
  • All government bodies and public institutions in the Muslim-majority country will observe the holiday marking Hijri 1448 AH
  • The celebration honours the significance of the Islamic New Year and the Prophet Mohammad's migration from Mecca to Medina

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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience reporting on national and regional news from Lagos, with a strong focus on Nigeria, Africa and broader international affairs.

Amman, Jordan - Jafar Hassan, prime minister of Jordan, on Sunday, June 7, issued a circular announcing Tuesday, June 16, 2026, a public holiday to mark the start of the Islamic Hijri New Year.

As reported by The Jordan Times, all ministries, municipalities, joint service councils, government departments, public institutions and authorities, public universities, the Greater Amman Municipality and wholly government-owned companies will observe the holiday.

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Islamic New Year holiday 2026 to be announced in Nigeria, list of states emerges

Jordan’s Prime Minister Jafar Hassan issues a circular declaring Tuesday, June 16, 2026, a public holiday to mark the Islamic Hijri New Year, with government ministries, institutions, and public bodies set to observe the holiday nationwide.
One of Jordan's leaders, Jafar Hassan, confirms Tuesday, June 16, 2026, a public holiday to mark the Islamic Hijri New Year. Photo credit: @JafarHassan
Source: Twitter

Ammon News also noted the update from the prime minister's office.

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Jordan is a predominantly Islamic country. Islam is the official state religion, and approximately 92% to 97% of the population are Sunni Muslims.

It is understood that the government's circular exempts ministries, departments and institutions for which it is otherwise required.

To mark the occasion of Hijri 1448 AH, the Jordanian prime minister called on all ministries, government departments, public institutions and authorities to highlight the significance of the Islamic New Year and honour it accordingly.

Legit.ng reports that this Muharram 1 marks 1448 lunar years since the Prophet Mohammad’s migration from Mecca to Medina in Saudi Arabia, known as the “Hijra”.

Importance of Hijri calendar

From its roots in the pre-Islamic era to its formal start with the Hijrah, the Hijri calendar has guided Muslims around the world for centuries.

It is used in determining Ramadan and Hajj.

Read also

Hijrah 1448: UAE announces fresh holiday for private and public workers

Eid al-Fitr (1 Shawwal) and Eid al-Adha (10 Dhu al-Hijjah) also rely on the Hijri months.

Furthermore, calculating Zakat (almsgiving) and determining personal maturity in Islamic jurisprudence require tracking time by the Hijri year.

The Hijri (Islamic) calendar is a lunar calendar based on the sighting and cycles of the crescent moon.
Experts say the Hijri (Islamic) calendar is a lunar calendar based on the sighting and cycles of the crescent moon. Photo credit: @Simwal
Source: Twitter

Islamic months in order

The Islamic (Hijri) calendar is a lunar calendar consisting of 12 months in a year of 354 or 355 days. Because it is based on the phases of the moon, the months shift backwards by about 11 days each year relative to the Gregorian calendar.

The Islamic calendar consists of the following months:

  1. Muharram
  2. Safar
  3. Rabi-ul-Awwal
  4. Rabi-ul-Thani
  5. Jumada-l-Ula
  6. Jumada-th-Thaniyya
  7. Rajab
  8. Shaaban
  9. Ramadhan
  10. Shawwal
  11. Dhul Qadah
  12. Dhul Hijja

Read more on Hijri New Year:

UAE announces holiday for Islamic New Year

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) declared Monday, June 15, a public holiday for both government employees and private sector workers to mark the Hijri New Year 1448.

The announcement was made by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in accordance with the UAE Cabinet's approved list of public holidays for 2026.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

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