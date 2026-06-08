Jordan's Prime Minister Jafar Abdel Fattah Hassan declared June 16, 2026, a public holiday for the Islamic New Year

All government bodies and public institutions in the Muslim-majority country will observe the holiday marking Hijri 1448 AH

The celebration honours the significance of the Islamic New Year and the Prophet Mohammad's migration from Mecca to Medina

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience reporting on national and regional news from Lagos, with a strong focus on Nigeria, Africa and broader international affairs.

Amman, Jordan - Jafar Hassan, prime minister of Jordan, on Sunday, June 7, issued a circular announcing Tuesday, June 16, 2026, a public holiday to mark the start of the Islamic Hijri New Year.

As reported by The Jordan Times, all ministries, municipalities, joint service councils, government departments, public institutions and authorities, public universities, the Greater Amman Municipality and wholly government-owned companies will observe the holiday.

One of Jordan's leaders, Jafar Hassan, confirms Tuesday, June 16, 2026, a public holiday to mark the Islamic Hijri New Year. Photo credit: @JafarHassan

Source: Twitter

Ammon News also noted the update from the prime minister's office.

Jordan is a predominantly Islamic country. Islam is the official state religion, and approximately 92% to 97% of the population are Sunni Muslims.

It is understood that the government's circular exempts ministries, departments and institutions for which it is otherwise required.

To mark the occasion of Hijri 1448 AH, the Jordanian prime minister called on all ministries, government departments, public institutions and authorities to highlight the significance of the Islamic New Year and honour it accordingly.

Legit.ng reports that this Muharram 1 marks 1448 lunar years since the Prophet Mohammad’s migration from Mecca to Medina in Saudi Arabia, known as the “Hijra”.

Importance of Hijri calendar

From its roots in the pre-Islamic era to its formal start with the Hijrah, the Hijri calendar has guided Muslims around the world for centuries.

It is used in determining Ramadan and Hajj.

Eid al-Fitr (1 Shawwal) and Eid al-Adha (10 Dhu al-Hijjah) also rely on the Hijri months.

Furthermore, calculating Zakat (almsgiving) and determining personal maturity in Islamic jurisprudence require tracking time by the Hijri year.

Experts say the Hijri (Islamic) calendar is a lunar calendar based on the sighting and cycles of the crescent moon. Photo credit: @Simwal

Source: Twitter

Islamic months in order

The Islamic (Hijri) calendar is a lunar calendar consisting of 12 months in a year of 354 or 355 days. Because it is based on the phases of the moon, the months shift backwards by about 11 days each year relative to the Gregorian calendar.

The Islamic calendar consists of the following months:

Muharram Safar Rabi-ul-Awwal Rabi-ul-Thani Jumada-l-Ula Jumada-th-Thaniyya Rajab Shaaban Ramadhan Shawwal Dhul Qadah Dhul Hijja

Read more on Hijri New Year:

UAE announces holiday for Islamic New Year

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) declared Monday, June 15, a public holiday for both government employees and private sector workers to mark the Hijri New Year 1448.

The announcement was made by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in accordance with the UAE Cabinet's approved list of public holidays for 2026.

Source: Legit.ng