APC chieftain, Ishaku Elias Cliff Abbo seems to be happy that his party lost the just concluded Osun governorship election

The Adamawa-born politician made jest of the party's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu while reacting to the result

Senator Abbo recently resigned his membership of Tinubu Support Group after the APC candidate picked a Muslim running mate

FCT, Abuja - Senator Ishaku Elias Abbo has trolled his party's presidential candidate after the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost the Osun governorship election.

Abbo is an APC chieftain and current senator representing Adamawa North in the Nigerian Senate.

It seems Senator Abbo has not forgiven Tinubu for picking a Muslim running mate. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

He wrote on Facebook:

“APC won 13 local government areas and PDP won 17 local government areas. PDP won with about 28,371 votes. Tinubu’s ancestral state is Osun. Pray for Tinubu.”

How Senator Abbo resigned from Tinubu Support Group

Recall that Senator Abbo recently resigned his membership of Tinubu Support Group after the APC presidential candidate picked a Muslim running mate.

The senator said a committee set up by the APC candidate strategised and concluded that Tinubu should not take a Muslim as running mate but he (Tinubu) threw away the report.

Abbo had said:

“For Tinubu now to be given the ticket and turn around to do what he couldn’t achieve in 2015, despite opposition from Christian leaders is extremely irresponsible.

“Buhari fought a civil war and understands the consequences of a divided nation. When Tinubu wanted to be VP in 2015, Buhari said no because he understood the importance of unity.”

Senator Abbo open squabbles with Remi Tinubu in the Senate

In July 2019, Tinubu's wife and a former First Lady of Lagos state, Senator Remi Tinubu had an open confrontation with Abbo.

Abbo who was caught on camera assaulting a woman in an Abuja s*ex toy shop appeared before a Senate committee set up to investigate the incident.

Senator Tinubu who was one of the committee members had asked Abbo to swear an oath before saying anything but he bluntly refused, saying the matter was in court which led to an open confrontation between the duo.

Source: Legit.ng