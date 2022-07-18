The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has described Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), as one of the Nigerian politicians who mean well for the country.

Adamu who said this in his reaction to the outcome of the Osun governorship election said Obi is well-grounded when it comes to politics and strategising.

The APC boss said have won and lost some elections in the past, he knows better than under-estimating his opponents.

The Nation quotes him as saying:

“Honestly, I have never underestimated the capacity of my opponents. I will not do so now. This is not the first time I will be party chairman. I have been Secretary of the party, and I have been chairman of the party at the state level. I have faced elections: I have won some and lost some. I have no reason whatsoever to doubt my opponent.

“Peter Obi, I knew him when he was governor of Anambra State. I visited him. These are people who mean well, as far as I’m concerned. They are well grounded. I don’t have doubts about that.

“So, I have no reason whatsoever to underestimate their ability to lead their people to victory.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

However, comparing the structure and level of preparedness of the ruling party to other political platforms ahead of the 2023 general elections, Adamu boasted that the APC is much better.

His words:

“I am telling you that we are better organised. We have a larger number of followers. We have got the register of members of the party. You can verify it. These other parties don’t have. I don’t contemplate any situation that will make us not to win the elections in 2023.”

Source: Legit.ng