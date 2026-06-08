Mark Angel has finally posted about his traditional wedding to his new wife, as he confirmed his marital status

The skit maker also clapped back as he responded to people's expectations from him after his wedding

Mark Angel's response in a short skit has stirred reactions, with many slamming people prying into celebrities' affairs

Skit maker and content creator Mark Angel has finally confirmed his wedding to his new wife days after videos from their traditional wedding surfaced on social media.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mark performed traditional marriage rites with his new bride. According to reports, the wedding took place on May 31, 2026, in a colourful traditional setting surrounded by family, friends, and well-wishers.

Mark Angel claps back at people questioning why he has not posted his new wife on his page. Credit: markangelcomedy

Source: Instagram

One of the most talked-about moments from the ceremony was Mark’s grand gesture to his in-laws.

After the event, some social media users, often referred to as online in-laws, took to different platforms to question why the content creator was yet to post his new wife on his social media pages.

In what appeared to be a clap back, Mark shared a short skit featuring a man questioning why he was yet to post about his new marriage on his page.

The skit maker responded by providing three phones, while telling the man to post on his behalf.

In his words,

"Take post it for me, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, get away from her."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that pictures of Mark Angel and his new wife at a public gathering after their wedding also went viral.

Mark Angel claps back as he responds to online in-laws' expectations. Credit: markangelcomedy

Source: Instagram

The skit maker's outfit was, however, the centre of discussion, with many criticising him.

The video of Mark Angel's response to online in-laws' expectations from him after his wedding is below:

Reactions to Mark Angel's response

While some netizens continue to criticise the comedian, others spoke against the act of prying into celebrities' private matters. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

Brown Nino reacted:

"Some people will not let you drink water and keep your cup safe."

Michael Nwankwo commented:

"Is it a must that he will post it, Mark" don't mind them. They are the dragging and scattering." Oga na your marry!?

PURESILK.com said:

"Why someone family matters dey worry you."

Chikwado David said:

"Ndi online inlaws has been waiting to share their marriage experience but Mark denied them the opportunity."

Akuabata TV commented:

"Asin eehh that kind thing ..so that people will not know he is married and having much reason to be getting marry as he wants... nawaoohh."

Constance Maxwell said:

"My husband changed his status on FB that day we got married and posted most of our wedding pix."

Mark Angel's new wife's age

Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman attracted attention after she commented on comedian Mark Angel’s marriage to his new wife.

The lady addressed the speculation about the bride's age and spoke in defence of the couple’s decision to marry.

She questioned the criticism directed at the comedian, asking whether people would give similar advice if the situation involved a member of their own family.

The lady also confronted those who accused the bride of being underage. She argued that any woman who had passed the age of 20 qualified as an adult capable of making personal choices.

Source: Legit.ng