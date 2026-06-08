A mother has cried out bitterly on social media after seeing the unexpected condition of her little daughter’s hair

According to the mother, she had been taking care of the child’s hair for three years, only for the child to cut it off

Social media users who came across the short clip on TikTok shared similar experiences with their toddlers

A mother turned to social media to express her pain after she discovered the condition of her little daughter’s hair.

The discovery left her heartbroken, and she shared her frustration on TikTok for others to see.

Mum laments after daughter cut her hair. Photo credit: @miraclediaries/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Mum in pain as daughter cuts her hair

The mum, who posted under the handle @miraclediaries on TikTok, uploaded footage that showed the child’s hair after it had been cut.

In the clip she explained how long she had nurtured the hair and how much effort she had invested in its care since the girl was a baby.

According to her, she had looked after the child’s hair for a period of three years.

She described the routine as something she had devoted herself to right from the early stages of the girl’s life.

The work involved had been consistent, and she regarded the growth as the result of sustained attention.

When she saw that the hair had been shortened, she felt her spirit sink.

The sight affected her deeply because the length represented years of careful maintenance.

The mother also indicated that the hair which was removed measured 18 inches and had been kept in its natural state.

She made clear that she had been responsible for its upkeep throughout that time.

Mum cries out after daughter cut her 18 inches long hair. Photo credit: @miraclediaries/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The act of cutting came as a shock, and she struggled to come to terms with it immediately.

In her words:

"My daughter just cut her 18 inches long and natural hair I've been growing for three years. I poured my heart into taking care of her hair right from infancy. Three years of hair growth, I won't lie my heart dropped when I saw it. Any other parents been through this?"

Reactions as little girl cuts her hair

Following the circulation of the short video on TikTok, other users responded with their own accounts.

@Gossip Hub said:

"Ha I remember when I took my father’s shaving stick and shaved off my brows, I was looking surprised for months."

@Debbie said:

"These set of children I can't explain the business they have with scissors. I've been trying to grow my hair for more than 2 years, the hair no dey respond, but I'm still managing it that way. I was sleeping peacefully this afternoon when my mind told me to wake up, just for me to see my 4 years old daughter standing in front of me with scissors in her hands if I had woken up later than that, I would have seen my hairs everywhere, because that girl was about to start her salon work."

@Margeaux reacted:

"Is the hair for you or for her? Maturity is realizing that our parents are shaping us for their own Benefits and satisfaction."

@TOVIA added:

"Put the beads for her nyashh omo motherhood una de try ohh, i go just barb everything i de quick vex."

See the post below:

Man startles daughter with shaved head

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man shared a video showing the moment he surprised his family with his physical transformation.

In the video, the man who secretly cut his hair and beard returned home, startling his little daughter.

Source: Legit.ng