The 2023 general elections is one that has been described by political analysts as a strong contest due to the calibre of candidates representing the major political parties in Nigeria

One of the major contender, the presidential candidate and leader of the ruling APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Jagaban, would lock it down with the likes of Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso

In a twist, Nigerian entertainer, Portable has revealed he was given money to declare his full support for APC and Tinubu in the 2023 general elections

Fast-rising Nigerian artiste and entertainer Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has stated that he has been paid by the All Progressive Congress (APC) political party to support Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election, Daily Trust reports.

Earlier on Wednesday, July 13, the singer posted a video on his Instagram account with the Governor of Osun state, Gboyega Oyetola.

In the video, he endorsed the politician for the governorship election slated for Saturday, July 16, in Osun state.

Portable says he has been paid by the APC to support Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Portable flaunted wads of cash

In another video snippet, the singer flaunted some wads of cash after his meeting with the governor.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

From the video, the money was put in a paper bag which had the insignia of Osun state on it.

Portable says APC paid him to support Tinubu

In a follow-up video that the ZaaZu Zeh crooner made on Thursday, July 14, he announced in Yoruba that he was paid by the All Progressive Congress) political party to endorse their candidates and he was ready to promote the party since he was paid, The Punch report added.

Portable also made claims that he was once paid to insult Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the past which he did, he also added that his attackers should allow him to do his job.

Portable said:

“I was once paid to insult Tinubu, but that was a long time ago. Now, I have been paid by APC to support Tinubu and I will do so. If you are paid to do something, do it well… it’s Tinubu’s turn. I must do the job which they paid for.”

Meanwhile, the All Progressive Congress Party is yet to react to this development.

Knocks as singer Portable storms Osun to canvass for Oyetola, shares video on Instagram

To the surprise of many of his fans, popular street sensation Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable shared a video of himself with the Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, in Oshogbo yesterday.

In the video, Portable was seen canvassing for the Osun State governor, who is contesting for another term in office, under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Zazu crooner also showed the camera a bag of money, revealing that he had been ‘bankrolled’. “Akoi Kudi, Akoi Grace, Akoi 4+4,” he said as he urged Osun state voters to vote for Oyetola and APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Osun 2022: Singer Davido campaigns for Uncle, Adeleke

Nigerian singer and producer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has arrived in Osun state to support the course of his uncle, Ademola Adeleke.

The singer arrived in his home state to declare support for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adeleke.

A video of this development was shared on the microblogging site, Twitter by The Punch and Nigerians who welcomed the singer were chanting 'PDP, Power'.

Source: Legit.ng