“Akoi Kudi, Akoi Grace, Akoi Oyetola” were the words of Singer Portable on Instagram as he shared videos of himself with Osun State Governor Oyetola in Oshogbo

The singer, who was seen in the videos campaigning for the governor, also revealed that he was given some money and showed a bag of money to the camera

He has continued to receive some knocks on his Instagram page as many of his followers expressed their disappointment over his action

To the surprise of many of his fans, popular street sensation Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable shared a video of himself with the Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, in Oshogbo yesterday.

In the video, Portable was seen canvassing for the Osun State governor, who is contesting for another term in office, under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Portable with Oyetola in Osogbo. Credit: @portablebaeby @adegboyegaoyetola

Source: Instagram

The Zazu crooner also showed the camera a bag of money, revealing that he had been ‘bankrolled’. “Akoi Kudi, Akoi Grace, Akoi 4+4,” he said as he urged Osun state voters to vote for Oyetola and APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Portable also told the governor to ensure he provides basic amenities like good roads, water and electricity to the people of Osun State.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out his post here:

Fans express disappointment in the singer

This didn’t go down well with many of his fans, as they all stormed the comment section of his Instagram post to express their disappointment with the new development. Some of them told the singer he was betraying Davido, as Oyetola is contesting against Davido’s uncle – Senator Ademola Adeleke. Check out some of their comments below:

babajydo"

"Haaaaaa you don go betray Davido for this one wey you do oo… Davido will not be happy with you o."

big.emir:

"This one still get mind post money wey dem give am? Na btw you and Baddest now ."

hushbaylor:

"Akoi Adeleke will Win your adeboyegaoyetola because Davido is supporting his uncle ."

jumaatson:

"U just nose dive into everything without looking at long-term effect. ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️..."

iamshegdo0:

"Just collect your money omo ogbon."

david_chibuzo_690:

"No sense why physically involving yourself into political affairs, instead of you to do your show and relax without promoting them, last last you go sha chop Breakfast online ❤️✌ be wise boy ."

hb_lighting_styles:

"I just unfollowed you for this ‍♂️"

Osun 2022: I remain PDP’s guber candidate, Davido's uncle Adeleke declares

It would be recalled that Legit.ng reported that Davido's uncle and the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state, Senator Ademola Adeleke, said he remained the official candidate of the party ahead of Saturday, July 16 poll, notwithstanding the court’s affirmation of Dotun Babayemi.

The politician in a statement issued on Saturday, March 12, and seen by Legit.ng, commended the national leadership of the party for its steadfastness in protecting the party’s constitution.

Adeleke opined that the Iyorchia Ayu leadership was honest, transparent and fair to all in the handling of the governorship primaries, adding that "our leaders obeyed and enforced the party constitution irrespective of whoever was involved.

Source: Legit.ng