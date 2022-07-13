The choice of Kashim Shettima as a running mate to Bola Tinubu has been rejected by a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation

Babachir Lawal said that the All Progressives Congress' vice-presidential candidate for the 2023 election is disastrous

Lawal called on President Muhammadu Buhari to revoke the Muslim-Muslim ticket which as been announced by the party

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, on Tuesday, July 12, described the choice of running mate for the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu as a disastrous error.

Daily Trust reports that the former SGF in a statement said that the Muslim-Muslim ticket offered by the APC ahead of the 2023 presidential election should be revoked by President Muhammadu Buhari who is the leader of the APC.

Lawal has said that Tinubu's choice of running mate is disastrous. Photo: Vanguard, Guardian

Lawal said:

“I thought I will be able to avoid commenting on the disastrous error by my very good friend, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his choice of a running mate.

"I will be the very last person to stand in the way of my very good friend Tinubu’s path to the presidency.

"This is because since 2011 my consuming passion has been for him to succeed Buhari as President of Nigeria."

A vocal supporter of Tinubu, the ex-SGF confirmed that the former Lagos state governor is a good man and a great listener. He however stated that it is in the nature of power that sycophants and lapdogs have the most influence on leaders with such character traits.

His words:

“They will lie to him, malign and disparage others and generally do anything to curry his favour and to also put well-meaning associates in a bad light.

"I suspect this is what has happened to my friend. He has been cornered by self-serving, hero-worshipping, lapdogs.

“It never used to be like this. While in his hay-days in Lagos, he surrounded himself with smart, street-wise guys that could tell truth to power."

Dangers of a Muslim-Muslim ticket

Speaking further, Lawan admitted that calamity seems to have befallen his friend whom he said had been left on his own by some smart people like Yemi Osinbajo, Babatunde Fashola, Muiz Banire among others.

He added that he wonders why Tinubu's running mate, Kashim Shettima, an "overambitious man who has a Machiavellian bent and has lots of money with which to procure a preferred-candidate status among Tinubu’s lapdogs.

Noting that Tinubu must be made aware of the consequences of his action, Lawal said there are Christains all over the country who would stand against his choice of running mate at the polls.

He added:

“Now tell me which Christian will vote for APC with the following contraption: Moslem Presidential Candidate (Lagos), Moslem Vice Presidential Candidate (Borno), Moslem National Chairman (Nasarawa), Moslem Deputy National Chairman (Borno), Moslem President (Katsina); Moslem Senate President (Yobe); Moslem Speaker (Lagos); Moslem Deputy Speaker (Plateau).”

