The ruling party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) is currently in a wotoporous state following the unveiling of its Vice-Presidential candidate

A series of top party chieftains announced their exit from the party thereby decreasing the followership of the party from different channel

It is believed that more resignation is still on the card as the party might be on the verge of a major decline

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the coin has finally been tossed for the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

However, the outcome thereof is a major determinant of what will become of the APC in the coming years.

Bola Tinubu's decision to choose a Muslim candidate has led to resignation by top party faithful and it is likely that more will follow in the coming days. Photo. Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima

Source: UGC

Some few days back, the presidential candidate of the ruling party, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu unveiled the immediate past governor of Borno state and a serving lawmaker in the House of Senate, Kashim Shettima as the Vice-Presidential candidate of the party, APC.

As expected, Tinubu's decision was greeted with a series of wild criticism across the federation in what some political pundits called a repeat of 1993 (a topic that will be addressed another time).

However, every decision comes with its own consequences and gains, for Tinubu and the APC, have begun to see repercussions of the decision to settle for a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Tonye becomes a major loss for APC in Rivers state

Talking about the manifestation of repercussions, a strong ally of Rotimi Ameachi, and ex-governorship candidate in Rivers state, Mr Tonye Princewil became one of the few big wigs to relinquish their loyalty to the APC.

Tonye's resignation from the APC was informed by the selection of Kashim Shettima as the running mate of Bola Tinubu.

As earlier reported by Legit.ng, Tonye revealed that he cannot defend the decision of his party, in fielding a Muslim Muslim ticket.

He said:

“While I appreciate my leader Rt Hon Rotimi Amaechi and all his efforts, I cannot defend the decision of my party, in fielding a Muslim Muslim ticket, especially at a time like this, against all protestations from well-meaning Nigerians, across religious and political divides.

“It sets a very wrong precedent, it is totally insensitive and even if you win, will prove bad for good governance. Under these dire circumstances, I find no justification to still remain, in good conscience, a member of a political party that subordinates electoral victory, over the safety of lives and the peace of mind of its citizens.

“The men and women of our party here in Rivers are the most loyal and faithful supporters I have met. They know right and they know wrong. And they know me. I enjoyed working with them and I’m so sad to leave.

“But an APC party that totally disregards the basics of the same equity we preach, is alien to me. Buhari resisted the same temptation and chose a little-known Osinbajo and won. By doing this, Tinubu is saying that a northern Christian has no electoral value. By staying means, I agree. “I wish you well. And I remain grateful to our leader, but I can not defend the indefensible. And to be totally honest, neither should you.”

Similarly, Legit.ng also reported that the emergence of Shettima as Tinubu's running mate also triggered the resignation of another top APC member.

Legal practitioner and politician, Daniel Bwala joined the pack of those who disagrees with the decision of Tinubu.

A tweet from him reads:

"Tonight I officially resigned my membership of @OfficialAPCNg on principles and conviction that I hold so dear. At this time of our national existence, our efforts and energy should gravitate towards uniting our people."

Not long after, Senator Ishaku Abbo followed the path of other strong leaders of the party to quit his membership in the campaign group of the APC flag bearer.

Tinubu loses support of influential Senator

As reported by Legit.ng, the senator said his group strategised and concluded that Tinubu should not take a Muslim as running mate but he (Tinubu) threw away the report.

Abbo said:

“For Tinubu now to be given the ticket and turn around to do what he couldn’t achieve in 2015, despite opposition from Christian leaders is extremely irresponsible.

"Buhari fought a civil war and understands the consequences of a divided nation. When Tinubu wanted to be VP in 2015, Buhari said no because he understood the importance of unity.”

Babachir Lawal, Kenneth Okonkwo knocks at APC's choice of Muslim-Muslim ticket

In another report by Legit.ng, a Nollywood veteran actor who also doubles as a politician/lawyer, Keneth Okonkwo declared officially not to be in alliance with the APC.

He said his decision was in the interest of equity, justice, fairness and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

He said:

"May God deliver Nigeria from the hands of power grabbers who elevate the quest for power above the quest for purpose. God bless you and Barka da Sallah to our Muslim brothers."

Meanwhile, Tinubu's friend and ally, Babachir Lawal described Tinubu's decision as a disastrous error.

The former secretary-general of the federation in a statement urged President Muhammadu Buhari to revoke the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

As gathered in a report by the Guardian newspaper, Christian political leaders of the APC in the 19 northern states have vowed not to support Tinubu if he goes ahead with his decision.

2023: Osinbajo clashes with APC, Tinubu over Muslim-Muslim ticket

Emerging report has it that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is in a heated clash with the APC and Bola Tinubu.

It was gathered that the adoption of a Muslim-Muslim ticket by the presidential flagbearer of the APC has ignited a new wave of tension in the party.

A verified source from the state house said Osinbajo expressed a serious objection to the adoption of a Muslim-Muslim ticket by the ruling party.

