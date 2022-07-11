Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lost the support of Senator Ishaku Abbo for picking a fellow Muslim, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate

Abbo said he has resigned his membership from the campaign group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate

The senator said his group strategised and concluded that Tinubu should not take a Muslim as running mate but he (Tinubu) threw away the report

FCT, Abuja - Ishaku Abbo, the senator representing Adamawa North, has resigned his membership from the campaign group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The senator described Tinubu's choice of the former governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima, a Muslim, as his running mate as "extremely irresponsible".

Senator Ishaku Abbo said he is no longer working for Tinubu after the APC presidential candidate picked Kashim Shettima as his running mate. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The Punch reported that Abbo made his position on Tinubu's running mate known to journalists on Monday, July 11, in Abuja.

Tinubu refused to learn from Buhari, says Abbo

Abbo added that he met with a support group in Abuja in search of a running mate for Tinubu.

The group concluded that Tinubu should not pick a Muslim as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

The Senator said Tinubu has refused to learn from his predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari who opted for a Christian running mate in 2015.

His words:

“For Tinubu now to be given the ticket and turn around to do what he couldn’t achieve in 2015 despite opposition from Catholics and other Christian leaders is extremely irresponsible.

“Buhari fought a civil war and understands the consequences of a divided nation. When Tinubu wanted to be VP in 2015, Buhari said no because he understood the importance of unity.

“We sat down in Abuja and strategised and we concluded that he should not take a Muslim as running mate. He (Tinubu) threw away the report.

“My conscience will not allow me to campaign for Tinubu. I am a member of CAN; I cannot deny CAN. I remain in APC. But I will take the survival of my country first over political considerations.”

I will oppose Christian-Christian ticket - Abbo

Senator Abbo said just like he has opposed a Muslim-Muslim ticket, he will also stand against a Christian-Christian ticket because such will also be insensitive to Muslims.

He added:

“We cannot work for such a man. I will oppose Christian-Christian ticket because I am interested in the stability of this country. A Christian-Christian ticket will be insensitive to Muslims of this country.

“The country is evenly divided among Muslims and Christians. So any government that is Muslim-Muslim will be illegitimate and will never gain the respect of Christians.”

Muslim-Muslim ticket: APC chieftain dumps party over Tinubu's choice of Shettima as running mate

In a related development, a legal practitioner and politician, Daniel Bwala, has dumped the APC after Tinubu unveiled Shettima as his running mate.

In a tweet announcing the decision, Bwala said it was “based on principles and conviction that I hold so dear.

“At this time of our national existence, our efforts and energy should gravitate towards uniting our people," he tweeted.

