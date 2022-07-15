The presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has taken the campaign to the northern door

This is as the former governor of Anambra state paid a visit to the chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, Professor Ango Abdullahi, to seek 'fatherly blessing'

Meanwhile, Obi is one main contender for the 2023 general elections and is in the race with the likes of Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has taken his campaign to the northern part of the country.

Obi, who has a large support base on social media, visited the chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Prof Ango Abdullahi, Daily Trust reports.

Peter Obi visits Elder Ano Abdullahi. Photo credit: Peter Obi, Kanyi Daily

Source: Facebook

Obi visited the hometown of his running mate

The former governor of Anambra state also visited the hometown of his running mate, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

After the visits, Obi, in a chat with newsmen, said:

“I came to get blessings and fatherly advise as well as discuss some political issues with the elder statesman.

“This is in view of his position especially in the north and his persistent agitation for good democratic leadership in the country.”

Obi wants a better Nigeria

Obi said part of the discussion was to see how the country can turn into a viable and productive nation, as it has been unproductive for too long.

He opined thus:

“We must come together and make Nigeria a new nation, a productive nation that can work well for all of us.”

According to him, the north is regarded as a strong political hold with a vast population that can influence the political direction of the country, hence the need to make proper consultations with relevant stakeholders towards building a greater and productive nation.

He advised Nigerians to think wisely before choosing their leaders.

Nollywood actor Kenneth Okonkwo speaks on effects of 'Obidients' movement on APC, other parties

Nollywood actor and politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, has said that supporters of Peter Obi are effectively rattling octogenarians within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking on the Morning Show with Rueben Abati on Arise Television, Okonkwo, who has just resigned his membership with the APC, said Obi's supporters, popularly referred to as Obidients, are effectively marketing their preferred presidential candidate.

He also debunked claims that Nigerians from the northern part of the country who are mainly Muslims would not vote for a Christain candidate.

Source: Legit.ng