Senate Chief Whip and Senator representing Abia North, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has come under fire “for proposing and promoting” Muslim/Muslim ticket for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This is as some of his constituents have renewed their call for his recall from the Senate, describing his action as embarrassing and a betrayal to the people.

The first time moves were made for the recall of the former Abia Governor from the red chamber was last year when he spent over 100 days in prison over alleged financial impropriety while he held sway as Governor.

The renewed call for his recall was triggered by the response of a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal, who was unequivocal in his condemnation of the decision.

Lawal, a strong political ally of Tinubu from the North East, described the action of Tinubu as “satanic and a disastrous error”, saying that Christians in the North would revolt against it.

The former SGF who is also a chieftain of the ruling APC said that he had personally advised against the Muslim/Muslim ticket which he described as disrespect for Christians and regretted that psychopaths around Tinubu were misleading him.

Lawal’s outburst is coming less than 24 hours after Northern Christians in APC announced they are pulling out from Tinubu’s campaign team, citing Muslim/Muslim ticket as the reason for their withdrawal.

According to them, Tinubu’s action amounts to daring Christians, hence their conscience will no longer allow them to drum support for somebody who has no regard for their religion.

Lawal had said:

“The result is that they have played on his long-term ambition to be President and have built it into a sort of desperation and a crescendo that easily justifies this satanic resort to a Muslim-Muslim ticket. This is the calamity that has befallen my friend.

“Now tell me which Christian will vote for the APC with the following contraption: Muslim presidential candidate (Lagos), Muslim vice presidential candidate (Borno), Muslim National Chairman (Nasarawa), Muslim Deputy National Chairman (Borno), Muslim President (Katsina); Muslim Senate President (Yobe); Muslim Speaker (Lagos); Muslim Deputy Speaker (Plateau) e.t.c.” he added.

Babachir Lawal, Kenneth Okonkwo knocks at APC's choice of Muslim-Muslim ticket

In another report by Legit.ng, a Nollywood veteran actor who also doubles as a politician/lawyer, Keneth Okonkwo declared officially not to be in alliance with the APC.

He said his decision was in the interest of equity, justice, fairness and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

He said:

"May God deliver Nigeria from the hands of power grabbers who elevate the quest for power above the quest for purpose. God bless you and Barka da Sallah to our Muslim brothers."

2023: Osinbajo clashes with APC, Tinubu over Muslim-Muslim ticket

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo was reportedly in a heated clash with the APC and Bola Tinubu.

It was gathered that the adoption of a Muslim-Muslim ticket by the presidential flagbearer of the APC has ignited a new wave of tension in the party.

A verified source from the state house said Osinbajo expressed a serious objection to the adoption of a Muslim-Muslim ticket by the ruling party.

