The APC's unveiling of a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election has led to the exit of one of its prominent members, Daniel Bwala

Bwala announced his resignation from the party shortly after Tinubu announced Shettima, a fellow Muslim, as his running mate

The popular legal practitioner and politician said by opting for a Muslim-Muslim ticket, the APC has chosen “politics over unity”

Legal practitioner and politician, Daniel Bwala, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) after the ruling party's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, unveiled Kashim Shettima, a fellow Muslim, as his running mate.

In a tweet announcing the decision, Bwala said it was “based on principles and conviction that I hold so dear.

Daniel Bwala, APC chieftain, dumped the party after Tinubu unveiled a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election. Photo credits: @officialABAT, @BwalaDaniel

“At this time of our national existence, our efforts and energy should gravitate towards uniting our people," he tweeted.

Tinubu's choice of Shettima not good news for APC - Bwala

Speaking on Channels Television on Monday, July 11, Bwala argued that Tinubu’s announcement of the former governor of Borno state as his running mate was not “good news for the APC.”

Bwala argued that the APC has chosen “politics over unity” and ignored the values of “inclusivity, tolerance, common prosperity and diversity.”

He also said that Northern Muslims would have voted for a vice-president candidate who is a Northern Christian.

Running mate: APC governors reveal position on Tinubu's choice of Shettima

Ealier, Legit.ng reported that nine APC governors held a one-hour closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in his Daura private residence on Monday, July 11.

At the end of the meeting, the governors declared their support for Senator Shettima as the running mate to the party’s presidential candidate, Tinubu, in the 2023 general election.

The governors also said they had confidence in the combination of Tinubu and Shettima to ensure victory for the ruling party in the 2023 presidential election.

2023: Tinubu reveals why he picked Kashim Shettima as running mate

Meanwhile, Tinubu has issued a statement explaining his preference for Senator Shettima as his running mate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a statement shared on his Twitter page, Tinubu said his choice is not based on religion, but competence.

"I made this choice because I believe this is the man who can help me bring the best governance to all Nigerians, period, regardless of their religious affiliation or considerations of ethnicity or region," he said.

