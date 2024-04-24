The EFCC did not at any time invite former Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi for interrogation at its office

This was the position of Bello's media office which on Tuesday, April 23, argued that its principal is not afraid of the agency

The office also dared the anti-graft commission to show prove publicly that it sent any invitation the former governor

The media office of Yahaya Bello has claimed that the former governor of Kogi state was never invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The head of the media office, Ohiare Michael, in a statement on Tuesday, April 23, argued that the EFCC never sent Bello any invitation but went ahead to declare him wanted.

Bello's media office seems to be fighting back after the EFCC vowed to arrest the former governor (Photo: @officialEFCC, @OfficialGYBKogi/X)

Source: Twitter

Yahaya Bello not running from the law

Also insisting that his principal is not a fugitive running from the law, Michael asked the commission to prove to Nigerians that it invited Bello for interrogation.

He said:

“Let it be known to all that Alhaji Yahaya Bello is not afraid of the EFCC, he is not a fugitive running from the Law. All he demands is that the rule of law be respected.

“The EFCC stated that they invited Alhaji Yahaya Bello immediately after his tenure ended on the 27th of January 2024. We challenge the EFCC to publish a copy of the invitation delivered to Yahaya Bello,” the statement reads.

“They should also tell Nigerians the date the alleged invitation was delivered and who it was delivered to. We are certain that the EFCC will not be able to produce any of the foregoing as to date, they have yet to invite Alhaji Yahaya Bello."

EFCC violating court order

As put by the media office, the EFCC is violating the court order which had barred it from harassing the former governor.

The office said:

“The belief of the imminent dramatic arrest, which eventually occurred on the 17th of April 2024 in Abuja, was indeed predicted in paragraph 36(c) of the Affidavit in Support of the Originating Summons filed on the 8th of February 2024.

“Upon the above facts, particularly that he was to be investigated, invited, arrested, or prosecuted on an impossible allegation, the High Court granted him reprieve by restraining the EFCC from inviting, arresting, and prosecuting him, pending the determination of the Originating Motion for the enforcement of his fundamental rights. The said Order was served on the EFCC on the 12th day of February 2024.”

EFCC serves Bello's lawyer N80.2b fraud charges

Meanwhile, the EFCC had Bello with a list of charges as ordered by the court.

Despite being a wanted individual, Bello was not present in court when his counsel, Adeola Adedipe (SAN), petitioned for the rescinding of the arrest warrant issued by the EFCC and obtained from the Federal High Court.

Source: Legit.ng