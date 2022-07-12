Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's decision to settle for a Muslim as his running mate has started eliciting reactions from Nigerians

A prominent Nigerian and member of the APC, Prince Tonye Princewill has resigned his membership of the party

According to Princewill, he cannot defend the decision of my party, in fielding a Muslim Muslim ticket

Port Harcourt - A former governorship candidate in Rivers state under the Action Congress of Nigeria, Prince Tonye Princewill has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers state over the party's decision to field a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 polls.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, July 12, Princewill noted that he cannot defend the decision of his party in taking such a decision.

Tonye Princewill says he can't defend the Muslim-Muslim ticket his party has decided to adopt. Photo credit: Princewill Media

Part of the statement read:

“While I appreciate my leader Rt Hon Rotimi Amaechi and all his efforts, I cannot defend the decision of my party, in fielding a Muslim Muslim ticket, especially at a time like this, against all protestations from well meaning Nigerians, across religious and political divides.

“It sets a very wrong precedent, it is totally insensitive and even if you win, will prove bad for good governance. Under these dire circumstances, I find no justification to still remain, in good conscience, a member of a political party that subordinates electoral victory, over the safety of lives and the peace of mind of its citizens.

“The men and women of our party here in Rivers are the most loyal and faithful supporters I have met. They know right and they know wrong. And they know me. I enjoyed working with them and I’m so sad to leave.

“But an APC party that totally disregards the basics of the same equity we preach, is alien to me. Buhari resisted the same temptation and chose a little known Osinbajo and won. By doing this, Tinubu is saying that a northern Christian has no electoral value. My staying means I agree.

“I wish you well. And I remain grateful to our leader, but I can not defend the indefensible. And to be totally honest, neither should you.”

2023: Aisha Yesufu berates Tinubu for choosing Muslim running mate

On her part, rights activist, Aisha Yefufu has berated Tinubu for choosing a Muslim running mate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Sharing her thoughts on Tinubu's action, Yesufu said the decision of the APC presidential candidate is not justifiable.

She further stated that a Muslim-Muslim ticket is an insult to fairness, equity and justice.

2023: Middle Belt Youths reject APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket

Similarly, the forum of Middle Belt Youths have described the adoption of Muslim-Muslim ticket by the APC choice as a slap to the north and an insult to Nigerians.

President of the forum, Terrence Kuanum in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, July 11 stated that the youths received with sadness and utter disappointment the decision of the Tinubu to pick another Muslim as his running mate.

The group further said the decision is a clandestine way to say Christians, especially from the north are bereft of competent people.

